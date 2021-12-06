Two Peruvian Nationals Plead Guilty to Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nigerian national who was indicted in April 2021 in connection with a large fraud scheme pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen money. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Augustine Amechi, 24, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Huntington, was involved from at least 2018 to March 11, 2021, with others in a fraud scheme that took place in Huntington, West Virginia and elsewhere. Amechi lived in Huntington and attended Marshall University during his involvement in the fraud scheme. Amechi admitted that romance fraud victims were convinced to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons to bank accounts controlled by him in Cabell County. The money received by Amechi was sent through bank wire transfers, Western Union, Moneygram, money orders and cashier’s checks. Amechi admitted to receiving approximately $108,601.92 directly deposited into his bank accounts from victims, over $150,000 in cash mailed in packages to his Huntington residence and over $140,000 in deposits from Zelle. Amechi further admitted that he obtained stolen money from at least 37 different fraud victims, and after he received the money, he would keep some of it for himself and forward some of the stolen money to others. Amechi transferred more than $15,000 to bank accounts in Nigeria.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO