The Biden administration had hopes of reviving the 2015 multilateral deal that had restrained Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief — which President Donald Trump repudiated in 2018, in favor of heightened sanctions on Tehran. Those hopes were never terribly high, given the hard-line drift of the Iranian regime since Mr. Trump’s move, which intensified further with the election last June of a new Iranian president who opposes the 2015 deal. After five days of fruitless talks between Iran and the United States’ European allies in Vienna last week, reviving the 2015 deal seems more quixotic than ever. President Biden must prepare in deadly earnest for what comes next in the Middle East.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO