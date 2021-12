ABINGDON, Va.– A Dublin, Virginia man, who illegally possessed a pair of firearms and methamphetamine, was sentenced this week to 81 months in federal prison. Dezmon Harmon, 28, pleaded guilty in August to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a firearm which has had the serial number removed, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm which is not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO