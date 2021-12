For regular iPhone users, Apple's tiny AirTags (from US$29 on Amazon) have proven to be very useful to easily locate and retrieve misplaced keychains or other similar everyday items which they can be attached to. Unfortunately, these tiny locatable gadgets are now also being utilized by car thieves in Canada, who are going after particularly expensive cars which they spot in public places. The York Regional Police, which is located near Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario, has now issued a press release in which it unveils and warns about the procedure employed by these car thieves.

