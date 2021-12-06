ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota to build $1.3B battery plant near Greensboro, NC

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSLvA_0dFcQWoT00

Toyota announced on Monday that it plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people and help meet the auto giant's growing goals of electric vehicle sales this decade.

Company leaders joint Gov. Roy Cooper and other elected and economic-development officials gathered to unveil the project on hundreds of acres at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Liberty about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Raleigh.

Initially, Toyota will or could receive well over $430 million in cash incentives, tax breaks and infrastructure upgrades from the state of North Carolina and local governments if it meets job creation and investment goals, according to officials and documents.

The Japanese automaker said the plant would start making batteries in 2025.

The announcement marks a massive accomplishment for the Greensboro-area economy, which is still looking for replacement jobs after the region's generations-old textile industry shriveled in the 1990s and 2000s.

Local leaders had been working for several years to land such a big company at the site. North Carolina lost out to Alabama for a joint Toyota-Mazda automobile manufacturing plant about four years ago.

“Good things come to those who wait," Cooper said during the announcement at the proposed site, saying the production will help North Carolina meet its goal as a clean-energy leader. “We hope in the future everything that goes around the battery will be part of this as well."

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade. It didn’t detail where the remaining $2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that likely will go for another battery factory.

Toyota will form a new company to run the new plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker. The company also will help Toyota expand its U.S. supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said.

The site near Greensboro is relatively close to many of Toyota’s existing U.S. auto assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Texas. The company has yet to announce where it will build fully electric vehicles for sale in the U.S.

“North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business," Toyota Motor North America CEO Ted Ogawa said in a news release.

The jobs, which are expected to be created by 2029, will have average salaries of more than $62,000, according to economic development officials.

The company could get hundreds of millions of dollars in additional incentives if the company agrees to a second phase of the project — one in which Toyota would spend $3 billion investment and create more than 3,800 jobs in total.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030. In the U.S., the company plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.

Currently in the U.S., Toyota offers hydrogen vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but no vehicles powered solely by batteries. That has drawn criticism from environmental groups that accuse the company of dragging its feet on the technology. Toyota says it will have 15 battery electric vehicles for sale globally by 2025.

Toyota says vehicles that operate at least partially on electricity now account for about a quarter of its U.S. sales, and it plans for that to rise to nearly 70% by 2030.

Monday's announcement comes as automakers race to build North American battery factories to supply what is expected to be exponentially increasing demand for electric vehicles as the world transitions away from internal combustion engines.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, has said it will build two battery plants in North America. Ford announced three plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, and General Motors has said it would build four battery cell factories. Only two of those locations have been announced, in Ohio and Tennessee.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm expects U.S. sales of new fully electric vehicles to hit nearly 400,000 this year, almost double last year's figures. But they still make up only about 2.6% of sales. But the firm expects sales to grow to more than 730,000 next year and more than 2 million by 2025. Even at 2 million, EV sales still would be only about 12% of U.S. new vehicle sales.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden got a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.

____

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

General Motors Will Soon Source Rare Metals for EVs in North America

The automotive pivot away from fossil fuels is gaining speed. General Motors has signed a deal to extract rare metals for the motors of electric vehicles in North America, according to a Thursday press release from the automaker. Linking up with the Las Vegas-based MP Materials, the automaker will receive "U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors" ideal for GM's forthcoming lineup of all-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
energynews.us

Toyota announces $1.3B N.C. battery factory

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Toyota announces it will build a $1.3 billion battery factory in North Carolina to support its electric car production after the state approved a $438.7 million incentive package. (Raleigh News & Observer) ALSO:. • Toyota’s announcement is the culmination of a decade of work in Piedmont North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

Toyota chooses NC megasite for major battery-manufacturing plant

LIBERTY — After years of planning and negotiations, the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite landed a partner that more than satisfied what organizers had dreamed of for the site. On Dec. 6, Toyota Motor North America announced they were investing $1.29 billion to build their first battery plant on the continent, which will also be the largest private investment in state history. The manufacturing site is predicted to bring $9.5 billion to the state economy over the next two decades, and the initial 1,750 jobs are just the very early impact on the region’s employment.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Island Packet Online

Toyota to open multi-billion dollar, car battery plant in NC with thousands of jobs

Toyota will open a multi-billion dollar battery plant with at least 1,750 employees about an hour’s drive outside the Triangle, after North Carolina approved an incentive package Monday worth $438.7 million for the company — one of the largest manufacturing investments in the state’s history. The Japanese auto maker announced...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Reuters

Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
CARS
AOL Corp

Tesla's Musk says Biden's electric vehicle bill should not pass Congress

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that Congress should not approve the Biden administration's bill to boost subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs), saying the proposal would worsen the U.S. budget deficit. The billionaire entrepreneur is escalating criticism about the administration and Democrats for...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Workers in collapsed Mayfield candle factory reveal ‘terrifying’ moment tornado devastated building

Workers inside a Kentucky candle factory have revealed their terror and shared how they cried out for help after the buillding collapsed on top of them amid a series of tornadoes that have swept across six southern and Midwest states.At least 79 people have been confirmed dead after 18 tornadoes hit the states, in what is believed to be the deadliest tornado system Kentucky has seen in living memory.Among the devastation, a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky was hit, trapping workers inside. In audio recorded by one of the people stuck in the factory, the workers call for help -...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Manufacturing#Manufacturing Plant#Japanese
The Independent

Amazon worker ‘who tried to warn colleagues’ is first victim named after more than 70 killed by tornadoes

An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is among the first people identified of the at least 70 people killed by a cluster tornadoes that tore through six US states overnight.Clayton Cope, 29, a maintenance worker, was among at least six confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the tornadoes nearly leveled parts of the facility belonging to the online retailer. Carla Cope, Clayton’s mother, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that she had warned her son to “get to shelter,” but that he wanted to warn his colleagues of what was coming first.“He just said...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
97.9 KICK FM

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Is Laughing At Tesla Right Now

Mercedes-Benz is the first to be certified for Level 3 autonomous driving by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (like our NHTSA). Its Drive Pilot software will be able to travel over 8,000 miles of German highway, in traffic, at speeds up to 37 mph, hands free. We know that's a lot of qualifiers, but this is a huge step to joining the real hands-free, semi-autonomous systems, from Cadillac, Ford and, okay fine, Tesla.
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

374K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy