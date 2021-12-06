ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

First Friday Art Walk - Caroling

wagmtv.com
 2 days ago

As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat on the Road Ahead for Long Haul Covid Patients: Part Two. On this segment of Rise & Shine featuring an AM Chat...

www.wagmtv.com

discoverourcoast.com

December Gearhart Art Walk

The Gearhart Art Walk will take place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at select businesses. The gallery is stocked and decorated with holiday items. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 5 p.m. The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way. Representing more than 20 local consignment artists. Trail’s End Art...
VISUAL ART
Nogales International

Gallery: Patagonia Art Walk

The 19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk brought together a variety of artisans on the two days following Thanksgiving, who displayed and sold their creations at locations around town. Photos by Jonathan Clark.
VISUAL ART
funcheap.com

SF’s “Castro Art Walk” Returns for First Time in 2 Years

Following a 20-month socially-distanced hiatus, Castro Merchants and the Castro Art Project are pleased to announce the return of the Castro Art Walk. The Castro Art Walk is a self-guided tour of artists’ work displayed at local small businesses, many extending their hours to provide a gallery of sorts for each artist. Participants pick up their map at the Castro Art Capsule (kiosk) beside Jane Warner Plaza and begin to explore art throughout the neighborhood at their own leisurely pace.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Art Loop, a free fan fave, returns on December's first Friday

After an extended intermission caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a walkable fan-favorite returns to Wilmington this Friday. "For 33 years, we have done the Art Loop, or Art On The Town--different people have different names for what we do the first Friday of every month--but it is the first Friday of every month that we do an art walk around the city of Wilmington. Not just in the city, but a little bit on the outskirts of Wilmington," said Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz. "We are coming back after a hiatus that began right before the pandemic hit in 2020. It's very exciting."
WILMINGTON, DE
Santa Maria Times

A Walk through the Cypress: Enjoy the coastal holidays, artfully

Alternating days of fog and chill followed by glorious days of sunshine and warmth let us know that the holiday season is here, coastal style. Christmas concerts, Christmas parades and the decorations in Centennial Park are here as well. Located adjacent to the park, at Cypress and H Streets, is the Cypress Gallery, currently a treasure trove of holiday gift shopping. Decorative artists Joellen Chrones and Toni Zybell have created a walk-in jewelry box in the front galleries with their show “Artful Holidays,” displaying works of functional art that move into the territory of art-for-art's-sake beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Coeur d'Alene Press

Student art show closes Friday

North Idaho College’s Aspiring Art Show is a chance for students to get their name known. “It was an amazing opportunity to have gallery owners look at my work,” said NIC student Zoe Potter. “It was a very cool experience to be a part of my first art show.”
VISUAL ART
bslshoofly.com

Second Saturday Art Walk - December 2021

During the Second Saturday Art Walk each month in Old Town Bay St. Louis, you'll find cool deals, fresh meals and lots of art and live music!. Be sure to check out December's Second Saturday Hot Spots. Bay Books, 131 Main Street, and Antique Maison, 111 North 2nd Street. ....
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
The Gadsden Times

Multiple exhibits open Friday at Gadsden Museum of Art

A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for four new exhibits that debut that day at the Gadsden Museum of Art. “Feeling Unreal” by Ann Trondson will be on display in the main and Piano galleries. An exhibit by Elisabeth Pellathy is set for the Leo Reynolds Gallery, according to a news release from the museum.
GADSDEN, AL
funcheap.com

Lower Haight Holiday Art Walk 2021

The Lower Haight Merchants & Neighbors Association are happy to announce that the Holiday Art Walk is back!. After two long years, we’d like to officially invite you back to the neighborhood to shop local and indulge yourself this holiday season. Show up for our local businesses who support the area where you live, work and play. Shops, vendors, and musicians will be sharing their crafts all along Haight Street. This is the perfect place to find presents for friends & family and a great excuse to get of the house.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
claremont-courier.com

Claremont Art Walk returns this Saturday

The Claremont Art Walk is around the corner yet again, returning this Saturday, December 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Business owners throughout the city will be showcasing theirs and others artwork as Saturday’s walk will conclude 2021’s year of illustrious installations and mileage of colorful footsteps. Below is our monthly featured artist index, courtesy of Elizabeth Carr.
CLAREMONT, CA
Palestine Herald-Press

Dogwood Art Council hosts December Art Walk Saturday

Art lovers searching for the perfect gift will have an array of unique finds to pick from this Saturday during the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk in downtown Palestine. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art lovers, Christmas shoppers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street.
PALESTINE, TX
kstk.org

Evergreen Elementary hosts first-ever Art Walk event

To kick off the holiday season, Wrangell’s Evergreen Elementary School held its first-ever art walk on December 1, displaying art produced by the elementary students throughout the school year so far. KSTK walked the walk. The back door of the elementary school bursts open with a flurry of snowflakes. Not...
WRANGELL, AK
hudsonvalley360.com

“Tripping Wilderness” 2-4pm During Rhinebeck Arts Walk

RHINEBECK — Join us Saturday, Nov. 27, 2-4 p.m. during Rhinebeck Arts Walk for Champagne with the Curator to celebrate this exciting new exhibit, Tripping Wilderness. Tripping Wilderness is curated by Todd Pavlisko, and features artists Howard Fonda, Alfred Steiner, and Mark Wagner. Join us Saturday, Nov. 27, 2-4 p.m....
RHINEBECK, NY
wrangellsentinel.com

Evergreen art walk brings sense of normalcy to students, families

The sounds of laughter and excited conversation filled the halls, while brightly colored pieces of art adorned the walls on Dec. 1. Evergreen Elementary held its first art walk, allowing students to showcase their creative works throughout the school, a months-long effort that came about as a result of helping children express themselves.
VISUAL ART
carymagazine.com

North Carolina Museum of Art Hosts First Winter Solstice Walk

The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting its first winter solstice lantern walk. Bundle up, bring your own lantern and join a peaceful procession of participants as they wind their way through the museum park and past commissioned works of art. This free, community-driven celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 — a few days shy of winter solstice.
MUSEUMS
bendsource.com

An Artist's Life

I remember quite clearly the first time I had a conversation with Pat Clark. I was hanging an exhibition of student work from an arts residency I had completed with almost 2,000 middle school students in Central Oregon and Portland. It had been a daunting task, and a lonely one— traveling to a new school each week. But here it was in its completion, now hanging on the wall of Clark's printmaking studio and gallery, Atelier 6000. Clark was thrilled the work was hanging there. She treated it like it was the work of master artists. She marveled at the students' uses of language and imagery. When I left that conversation, I felt prouder and more accomplished than I ever remember feeling at any time in my professional arts teaching career.
BEND, OR
Guard Online

BAAC & Lyon College Art Students to Host Art Walk on Main Street

The Batesville Area Arts Council in collaboration with Lyon College art students will be facilitating an Art Walk on Main Street, Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. The event is a self-guided viewing of artwork in Downtown Batesville, and is free and open to the public for all ages. Lyon...
BATESVILLE, AR
cbslocal.com

Art On TheMART Debuting ‘Shaping The Future’ Projections Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A new projection project will debut for “Art on theMART” Friday night along the lakefront. It’s called “Shaping The Future” and it features the work of students in Chicago’s “After School Matters” program. All of the artwork in the new presentation are actually images of student art already on display throughout the city.
CHICAGO, IL

