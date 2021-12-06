First Friday Art Walk - Caroling

After an extended intermission caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a walkable fan-favorite returns to Wilmington this Friday. "For 33 years, we have done the Art Loop, or Art On The Town--different people have different names for what we do the first Friday of every month--but it is the first Friday of every month that we do an art walk around the city of Wilmington. Not just in the city, but a little bit on the outskirts of Wilmington," said Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz. "We are coming back after a hiatus that began right before the pandemic hit in 2020. It's very exciting."

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO