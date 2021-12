ST. LOUIS – Jonathan Beason’s epic performance Saturday night at The Dome at America’s Center powered him to a sweep of the midget portion of the Gateway Dirt Nationals. Beason rallied from an accident that knocked him out of the lead on lap 12 to just in time, racing around Chris Windom on the event’s final lap, for the $10,000 payday and third win in as many days.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO