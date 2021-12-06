ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California Could See Light Rain Overnight, With Colder Storm Forecast Later This Week

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California might finally feel a little more winter-like this week, with not one but two chances of rain in the forecast.

Much of the region has been socked in by thick morning fog for the past several days, but that’s about to give way to thicker clouds Monday afternoon into the evening. A system that’s now making its way down the coast is expected to bring light rain, arriving first in Ventura County and making its way into the rest of Southern California through the morning commute.

But Tuesday’s precipitation is the weaker of this week’s two anticipated systems, so it’s expected to clear out by mid-day.

The second chance for rain will be Thursday, and will be a colder system that may bring more rain and snow levels as low as 5,000 feet, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. Thursday’s storm isn’t expected to be a big rainmaker, but the region should see scattered showers that morning, with more rain in the afternoon.

Any precipitation would be welcome at this point, after Southern California experienced one of its driest Novembers on record.

Since the water year began on Oct. 1, Downtown Los Angeles has only received 0.71 inches of rain, way below the 1.63 inches in a normal year. A drought emergency has been declared for most of the state, and water restrictions have been instituted in Los Angeles, Simi Valley , and Pasadena .

4 Freeways In Calif. Rank Among Deadliest Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California ranks among having some of the deadliest freeways in the United States, according to an insurance comparison website. The Zebra reports that it analyzed data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assess the most-at-risk roads based on the number of deaths in vehicle crashes. Interstate 5, which runs through several major California cities including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego, ranked No. 3 out of the 10 “most dangerous roads in the U.S The Zebra found that California contains portions of four of the deadliest U.S. interstates, spanning from Northern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
