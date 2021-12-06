ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flynn, McEnany and Trump's personal assistant granted delays by Jan. 6 committee

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6KRl_0dFcPYXi00

One-time White House national security advisor Michael Flynn, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former President Trump ’s personal assistant Nicholas Luna have been granted a delay in their depositions with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A committee aide confirmed to The Hill that all three have been granted short postponements as they continue to “engage” with the committee.

McEnany was scheduled to appear before the committee last Friday. Her subpoenas focused on false statements she made promoting baseless claims of voter fraud.

“As a White House Press Secretary you made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election, which individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol echoed on Jan. 6,” the committee wrote to McEnany.

Flynn and Luna were both slated to appear Monday. Their postponement was first reported by CNN.

Flynn was no longer a White House employee on Jan. 6, but he is sought in connection with his attendance at a December meeting at the White House during which participants discussed declaring a national emergency as a route for seizing voting machines. It also focuses on his comments suggesting using martial law following the election.

Luna, who served as Trump’s personal assistant, was reportedly in the Oval Office the morning of Jan. 6 when the former president was on a phone call to former Vice President Mike Pence pressuring him not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Cnn
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Justice must be swift and decisive for the Trump holdouts defying the Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, failed to appear before a Wednesday hearing of the House committee investigating the insurrection, leading the committee to move toward holding Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress. The former chief of staff — who also previously served in the House — responded by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Jan. 6 committee members, claiming a categorical (and legally unfounded) “immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy