ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Samsung, Tesla drive record job growth in Central Texas for 2021

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrRfJ_0dFcPIfK00

Company relocations and expansions are driving record levels of job creation in Central Texas.

Data compiled by Opportunity Austin, the economic development arm of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, shows companies have promised to bring roughly 23,150 jobs across the metro, beating out the previous record of 22,114 jobs for all of 2020.

A major job propeller came at the end of November with the announcement that Taylor will be the site of a new Samsung chip-making facility , serving as the largest ever foreign direct investment in the state. Winning the plant through incentive programs and talent pool, Samsung expects to bring 2,000 high-tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and at least 6,500 construction jobs.

Plus, there’s likely more to come. Last week, Tesla officially moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the under-construction Gigafactory in southeast Travis County. Specifics of the job impact are unclear still, but it’s speculated that up to half of the Palo Alto employees will opt for a move to Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZBJR_0dFcPIfK00 The under-construction Austin Gigafactory will not be the home of the new Tesla headquarters. (Tesla Owners of Austin)


Through November, 126 companies in Central Texas have chosen to expand, and 86 relocated. Still, December could see additional expansions and relocations.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce reports that the capital city is the second-best major job market in the U.S. In August, Austin surpassed the jobs total it had in the last pre-pandemic month, which was 1,142,400 jobs in February 2020. Then in October added 18,300 jobs, the largest monthly gain since June 2020.

This growth was seen across a number of industries, including leisure and hospitality, wholesale trade and financial activities. Pandemic recovery is positive news for many, yet still draws some tension with recent job growth bringing transplants and increasing housing costs. Worries over Austin’s affordability crisis carry on, especially with the prediction that by the end of this year, Austin’s cost of living is expected to be the highest outside of California.

Laura Huffman, President and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told the Austin Business Journal that she’s thrilled 2021 is shaping out to be a record-breaking year.

“We’re bringing dynamic, globally significant companies to the region, and what that means for the people that are living in the region is more opportunities,” Huffman said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

SPY PHOTOS: Tesla Cybertruck displays new features ahead of Giga Texas production

In a newly released video of what appears to be the Tesla Cybertruck on the Fremont, California test track, the long-anticipated EV has some new features, including different mirrors, front lights and a long vertical windshield wiper.A view of the Cybertruck was captured via drone and posted to YouTube by user ChileAI100 Friday. While this isn't the final version of the truck, as CEO Elon Musk clarified on Twitter, this is the latest design and the first time the public has witnessed the new features. The futuristic truck gained side mirrors, as well as a long windshield wiper not seen in...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austin vs. Pittsburgh: The Steel City climbing tech ladder right behind Live Music Capital

As hundreds of tech companies relocate to Austin, an unlikely competitor is shifting from steel town to tech capital. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is on its way to building out its tech scene to competitive heights, seemingly like Austin a few decades prior when startups began to heat up with Dell. And with the era of remote work, Business Insider notes that Pittsburgh has emerged as a surprising tech leader. Audrey Russo, CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, told Austonia Pittsburgh has the potential to catch up with Austin. “Austin is definitely a few years ahead of us and they’ve been able...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Ranch round-up: 3 homesteads on the market that will give you all the space you need

Even though Austin is becoming a big city more and more each day, it’s still holding on to the countryside charm that makes Texas unique. After all, who doesn’t love some peace and quiet outside of the fast-paced city? Those sprawling ranches you see on the outskirts of town are hard to come by, but they do exist. These three ranches are on the market right now and all within the metro area.12990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,000Heading west on Hwy 290, 12990 Trautwein Road is located on 127...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Tesla, Boring Company, Neuralink, SpaceX: Elon Musk provides company updates from Austin's Giga Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked the future of mankind, government spending and his companies from the new Tesla headquarters at Giga Texas in southeast Travis County for the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council this week.The interview covered a lot of ground, from his view that the $2 trillion reconciliation bill pending in the Senate should just be canned to his thoughts on declining birth rates. On the latter, he made a dire prediction that "civilization is going to crumble" if people don't have more children. He also talked about his multitasking, saying he splits his time somewhat evenly between Tesla...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austonia

​Austintonio? Austin and San Antonio getting closer to forming metroplex that rivals DFW

In 2013, as the city of San Marcos was recognized as the nation's fastest-growing city by the U.S. Census Bureau for the first time, journalist and entrepreneur Melissa Jewett knew a change was coming.Central Texas earned a reputation as one of the fastest-growing hubs in the country throughout the mid-2010s as newcomers from near and far flocked and real estate prices soared. As the area began experiencing growing pains, Jewett saw an opportunity. She formed online news site San Marcos Corridor News to serve not just San Marcos, but nearly the entire I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio."I have...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austonia

Flush with cash? Study shows it takes an income of $145K to be 'rich' in Austin

Make $145,000 or more in Austin? Your bank statement may pale in comparison to fellow Austinites Elon Musk or billionaire Robert F. Smith, but anyone with that or more on their yearly salary checks can now classify themselves as wealthy alongside the elite, according to a recent study by finance media site Banking Rates.The study classified those in the top 20% of income as rich across 50 cities in the U.S. Austin, which saw the highest rates of any Texas city, found that it takes at least a $145,000 yearly statement to fit into that category.But an average person in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

First omicron COVID-19 case found in Texas

The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was identified in a resident of Harris County, the Department of State Health Services released Monday.The resident, a woman in her 40s, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and genetic sequencing this week identified she had contracted the B.1.1.529 variant. This marks the first reported case in Texas after the first U.S. case was found in California last week. Omicron is believed to be responsible for a small proportion of the current COVID cases in Texas and the U.S., DSHS said.Omicron was labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Local investors create ATX DAO, where crypto meets community

Unlike similar crypto groups, people in the Austin scene aren’t trying to purchase a copy of the U.S. Constitution or an NBA team. But members of a new Austin crypto organization still have high ambitions for investment goals.“In the future, we want to be able to invest in the community,” said Jon Gregis, a member of the ATX DAO. “If we can invest in Austin and grow Austin, that’s our main goal.”A DAO, or a decentralized autonomous organization, is a group that pools together capital and goes on to make investments or take on blockchain-based projects. They can act similar...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Central Texas#Opportunity Austin#Tesla Owners
Austonia

Downtown Austin is a great experience, majority say in survey

Downtown may be recovering from the pandemic but the priorities residents want in their city center are changing, according to the City Pulse Survey done by design firm Gensler.After studying 7,500 people in 15 global markets, including Austin, Gensler found that life in COVID has pushed city-dwellers to want more outdoor activities, social spaces and entertainment venues in bustling business districts.Post-pandemic, the highest-rated downtown activities were shopping, visiting parks and just “hanging out.” The need for more public spaces like parks jumped from sixth on the list to second this year.Although globally people view downtown as a business district for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Giving Tuesday: Dell Foundation gives $38 million to combat homelessness as Austin celebrates 'radical generosity'

It's the most (philanthropic) time of the year, and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation added to Central Texas' $100 million Giving Tuesday donations by promising a $38 million commitment towards combatting homelessness in Austin.The Round Rock-based foundation, headed by tech giant Dell CEO Michael Dell, will donate the lump sum to three local nonprofits: Multiplying Goodness, Foundation Communities and LifeWorks.Almost all of the funds—$36.6 million—are headed to Multiplying Goodness, which is a capital campaign to grow the Community First! Village in Austin, a neighborhood that offers permanent housing for the homeless. The 51-acre housing development has already rented out...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

2021 gift guide: Ditch the big-box stores for these local makers

The countdown to the holidays has begun—do you know where your presents are? If you didn’t get your shopping done over the Black Friday weekend, never fear, there are plenty of department store alternatives to check out right here in Austin.Shopping local is the gift that keeps on giving, so here are some local artisans to keep in mind.LIFESTYLE​Willinglee Gift Boxes—1412 E. 37th St. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willinglee™ Goods that matter (@willinglee.goods) For the recipient who...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Giga Texas on track to start production of Model Y by year's end

New filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show Tesla plans to finish construction on its first phase of its new Gigafactory in southeast Travis County by year's end.Tesla's filings, first reported by Electrek this week, match the electric vehicle company's plans to start production by the end of the year. A timeline on the other phases, which include the production of the cybertruck, have not been revealed yet.So far the project totals at least $1.06 billion in costs. The budget includes the following facilities: Body-in-white: $182 millionGeneral assembly: $493 millionPaint: $126 millionCasting: $109 millionStamping: $150 millionThe factory,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Austonia

Taylor officially becoming site for new $17 billion Samsung chip-making factory

A new $17 billion Samsung chip-making facility will be built in Taylor, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed during an economic announcement from the governor's mansion Tuesday afternoon, saying it is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas ever."The implications of this facility extend far beyond the boundaries of Texas," Abbott said. "It's going to impact the entire world." Abbott mentioned that Samsung had other options, alluding to the company's consideration of sites in New York and Arizona. "I want you to know that Texas is grateful that you chose Texas for this project," Abbott said, turning to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Before 'boomtown': For better or worse, Austin's nickname 'Silicon Hills' may be here to stay

The Austin tech scene continues to explode— the city is a leader in crypto, Oracle and Tesla are relocating from California, and accelerators like Capital Factory continue to foster growth. Before transplant Elon Musk dubbed the city a "boomtown," a nickname had already emerged: "Silicon Hills". But the name, a mesh of the Bay Area's "Silicon Valley" moniker and a reference to West Austin's Hill Country landscape—hasn't sat well with some. I'd be ok if I never saw the nickname "Silicon Hills" used ever again. — Matt Largey (@Matt Largey) 1636763951 Love or hate...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City of Austin preps for another winter storm as ERCOT reports possibility of another blackout

When the historic Polar Vortex swept through Austin in February, all 254 counties in Texas were put under a disaster declaration as millions of people statewide were left without power, water, heat or all of the above. As the weather begins to cool off, the threat of another winter storm is becoming more and more imminent.Now nine months after Winter Storm Uri left hundreds dead in its wake, ERCOT reports that Texas could suffer another outage during the chill if enough power facilities are forced offline during peak energy demand like they were in February—and it would take a storm...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin Public Health seeing 'slight uptick in indicators' pointing to possible holiday COVID surge

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, Austin Public Health sent thanks to the Austin community for masking and getting vaccinated but also warned of another possible surge if COVID precautions are not taken this holiday season.In a press conference on Tuesday, health leaders urged Austinites to get tested if they've engaged with people that they aren't sure are vaccinated or are sick before visiting other households; to wear a mask when there is high community transmission; and to get the vaccine or booster shot.Health officials said they are focusing on the community transmission rate, which is the way the virus is spreading,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin entrepreneur Joah Spearman announces run for City Council

Joah Spearman, an involved community member and CEO of travel recommendation startup Localeur, announced his bid for City Council District 9 on Saturday.Spearman will join the race for District 9, which is currently held by member Kathie Tovo, alongside progressive candidate Zohaib Qadri. Qadri announced his bid for the district on Nov. 13. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joah Spearman (@joahspearman) In his announcement to Instagram, Spearman said he would address "the most pressing issues in (District 9),...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show

By Erin DouglasElectricity outages in Texas could occur this winter if the state experiences a cold snap that forces many power plants offline at the same time as demand for power is high, according to an analysis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The outages could occur despite better preparations by power plants to operate in cold weather.Heading into the winter, ERCOT considered five extreme scenarios in a risk assessment of the state's power supply. The grid operator estimates both how much electricity Texans are expected to demand and how much electricity power plants are expected to produce ahead...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

In Texas' crypto job market, Austin emerges as a leader

A few years ago while at the Austin Technology Council's CEO Summit, David Aktary sat in an audience of hundreds as a speaker asked who was involved in cryptocurrency or blockchain. At the time, Aktary and two others were the only ones to raise their hands. But this past year, Aktary says nearly everybody has become involved in some way."There's just a culture shift at a technical leadership level in Austin," Aktary told Austonia. "Everybody's paying attention now, which definitely wasn't the case before." Aktary is head of Aktary Tech, a local software development firm that provides insights on web,...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Former Torchy's CEO lists Spanish Oaks home for $7.5 million

The home of the former CEO of beloved taco chain Torchy's Tacos, GJ Hart, has hit the market for a cool $7.5 million. Just like its mascot Torchy says, this house is "Damn Good," and even has a room dedicated to the restaurant.Known as the "Bridge Home," 5221 Musket Cove is serenely located in the exclusive, gated Spanish Oaks neighborhood in West Austin. With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, the massive home clocks in at 8,896 sprawling square feet.Built in 2008, the home was designed by luxury firm Seaux-Piece Architecture over a three-year period but still looks like...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy