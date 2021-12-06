ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

By Diana Bradley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram. After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each. Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million),...

ceoworld.biz

Most Expensive Instagram Posts Ever

Instagram is amongst the most widely utilized social networking platforms for connecting with users. It’s also the most powerful social networking site for many other influencer promotional portals, with celebrities in various specializations and much more appearing every day. Superstars impact millions of individuals with a single posting. Nobody can approximate a celebrity’s charisma and influence.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

BTS members surprise ARMY by opening individual Instagram accounts

The Christmas gift ARMY has been waiting for is officially here!. On December 6 KST, all seven BTS members launched individual Instagram accounts, which were immediately verified and followed by the official BTS Instagram account to further confirm the validity of the accounts. Jungkook is using the username @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, RM is using @rkive, Jin is using @jin, Suga is using @agustd, J-Hope's username is @uarmyhope, Jimin is using @j.m, and V is using @thv.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
THEATER & DANCE
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
hot96.com

You can now individually follow the members of BTS

BTS fans have long wondered why its members never had their separate media accounts, but that finally changed after the septet announced an “extended period of rest.”. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V now have their very own social media accounts on Instagram, which you can follow. Everyone amassed over 18 million follows since launching their accounts on Monday, but V currently has the most, with 20.5 million as of early Tuesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
THEATER & DANCE
Extra

Chloë Bailey Fangirls Over BTS at AMAs 2021

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Chloë Bailey at the 2021 American Music Awards, where she gushed over BTS!. Bailey expressed her excitement to see BTS performing, saying, “I’m fangirling because I just met them.”. Chloë also showed some love for New Kids on the Block and New Edition, who were...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BTS V 'Accidentally' Followed BLACKPINK Jennie On Instagram

The seven members of BTS officially launched their respective personal Instagram accounts. All-male K-pop group BTS used to utilize only one Instagram profile for official purposes. It was not until Monday when they launched their respective personal accounts for the first time. Following the announcement, the K-pop idols made the...
INTERNET
allkpop.com

"How did Jin get that user ID?" Netizens are reacting to all the BTS members getting personal Instagram accounts

On December 6, the BTS members surprised their fans by opening their own individual Instagram accounts. Over the seven years of promoting, the BTS members did not have individual accounts and only had the group account managed by the agency. Many fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time and quickly moved to follow the members' pages.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
CELL PHONES
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jennie Still Receives Hate on Instagram for BTS V's Mistake

After BTS V's "following" blunder, BLACKPINK Jennie still receives harsh comments on Instagram. Keep reading to know more. BLACKPINK Jennie Still Receives Hate for BTS V's 'Following' Mistake. BTS V gathered too much attention after he accidentally followed BLACKPINK Jennie's Instagram account. On December 7, there was an online commotion...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

Watch: Necessary Realness: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion FINALLY Together. BTS is heading for a break. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," Big Hit Music confirmed in a Twitter statement. "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

Permission to Smile at Halsey and BTS's Reunion: "The Coolest Band in the World"

Halsey declared BTS "the coolest band in the world," and the ARMY agree! The singer posted photos of themself backstage alongside RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope during night three of the group's Permission to Dance on Stage concert run in Los Angeles. BTS kept it chill in the photos and served subtle smizes, but Halsey couldn't contain their excitement with a wide grin as they crouched in front of the band. "Beyond words 🔮," Halsey described on Instagram of watching the Korean boy band on stage on Wednesday. My only wish is that Halsey did a surprise performance like Megan Thee Stallion did on Sunday.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

BTS announce band will be taking ‘extended’ break

K-pop group BTS will go on an “extended period of rest”, the band’s label Big Hit Music has announced. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement. This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively. “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to...
MUSIC

