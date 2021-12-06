ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

A Wisconsin Badger earns Big Ten Player of the Week

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ee36v_0dFcO9U900

After a 2-0 week for Wisconsin basketball that included their first road win of the season and a rivalry victory over Marquette, a Badger was rewarded as Big Ten Player of the Week.

For the first time in his career, senior guard Brad Davison took home the honors.

Davison was masterful at Georgia Tech, pouring in 27 points to lead the Badgers to a close road win. On Saturday against Marquette, the Minnesota native dropped 20 points thanks to a massive second half. Wisconsin went on to score 55 second-half points en route to their seventh win in a row.

Davison’s award comes just one week after Badger guard Johnny Davis took home Big Ten Player of the Week.

Comments / 0

Related
madcitysportszone.com

Badgers: Davison, Hepburn win Big Ten honors

Wisconsin had a big week on the hardwood and were honored for it on Monday. Senior Brad Davison was named the co-Big Ten Player of the Week, while first-year guard Chucky Hepburn earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Davison put the Badgers on his back in a win at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
farmvilleherald.com

Nkereuwem earns Big South Player of the Week Award

After stringing together three more standout performances in the midst of an early-season breakout, Longwood forward Leslie Nkereuwem was named Big South Player of the Week Monday by the conference office. In three games at the Jerome Kersey Classic, the 6-7, 225-pound forward channeled the tournament’s namesake with a dynamic...
BASKETBALL
hailvarsity.com

Big Ten Title on the Line as Huskers Visit Badgers and Boilermakers

The postseason is just a few days away as the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for Sunday night, but before then, the Huskers have an even bigger challenge to face and they are not looking ahead by any means. “It still feels like Big Ten, unfortunately,” Lauren Stivrins said....
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Georgia State
La Crosse Tribune

Fifth-ranked Badgers clinch share of Big Ten volleyball title

The University of Wisconsin learned quickly if it was going to win its third consecutive Big Ten Conference championship, it was going to have to come up big Friday. After getting knocked on their heels by Nebraska in the first set, the Badgers responded in championship fashion to collect a 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 victory to clinch at least a tie for the title, setting up a post-match celebration at the UW Field House complete with a trophy presentation, confetti and championship T-shirts.
SPORTS
wglr.com

Badgers fall to Gophers, miss out on Big Ten title game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Badgers ended the regular season on a low note after falling to Minnesota on Saturday, 23-13. Quarterback Graham Mertz failed to impress, throwing for 171 yards and no touchdowns. Braelon Allen missed the mark, rushing for 47 yards on 17 carries. The loss moves the Badgers record...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football dominates Big Ten offensive/defensive players of week honors

No matter how good Michigan football was week-in, week-out, the Big Ten wasn’t giving much love to the individual players throughout the season. Perhaps it’s because the Wolverines in 2021 are the embodiment of a ‘team,’ but even with stellar individual performances, when the conference would announce its players of the week honors, often, those who wear the winged helmet were absent. In lieu, you’d often see Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put up video game numbers every week, win the offensive player of the week award and/or freshman of the week. Well, even though Stroud passed for nearly 400 yards against the Wolverines, he didn’t get that award this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers sole Big Ten Champions after drubbing Indiana

Wisconsin is alone at the top. The Wisconsin Badgers (17-3 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) drubbed the Indiana Hoosiers (4-16, 10-22) in a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-9, 25-15) on Saturday night that let the celebrated senior class finish the regular season on a high. Thankfully, it likely won’t be their last bow at the Field House.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badger#Badgers
iheart.com

Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honor

(Lincoln) -- For the second time in three weeks, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. McGowens averaged 20.0 points on 50 percent shooting in helping the Huskers to a perfect 2-0 record last week. Nebraska enter this week’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge riding a four-game win streak. The 6-foot-7 guard from Pendleton, S.C., had 18 point six rebounds and four assists in NU’s win over Tennessee Tech and followed up that performance with 22 points, eight boards and four assists in the 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday. McGowens leads all Big Ten freshman in scoring (17.7 ppg) and ranks second in rebounding (6.9 rpg). McGowens is the first Husker men’s basketball player to earn multiple weekly freshman honors since Shavon Shields in 2012-13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wxxv25.com

D’Iberville alum Justin Walley named Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week

During a big weekend of college football rivalries, D’Iberville’s Justin Walley helped Minnesota upset number 14 ranked Wisconsin, earning himself the honor of Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week. Saturday, the Gopher defensive back picked off Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz early in the third on a contested ball near...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Detroit News

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins earn weekly Big Ten honors

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said the Wolverines were "dominant" in their 42-27 victory Saturday over Ohio State to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. He and running back Hassan Haskins were two big reasons why. Hutchinson and Haskins were honored by the Big Ten on Monday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Defensive Players Earn All Big Ten Recognition

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and nickel back JoJo Domann led seven Husker Blackshirts who received All-Big Ten accolades on Tuesday. The Big Ten announced its all-conference defensive teams as selected by both the Big Ten coaches and a media panel. Taylor-Britt earned second-team all-league honors from both the Coaches and the...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy