A Wisconsin Badger earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After a 2-0 week, Wisconsin continued their dominance of the Big Ten basketball weekly awards.

Senior guard Brad Davison took home his first Big Ten Player of the Week award, while the Badgers also represented the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. That honor went to Nebraska native Chucky Hepburn, whose phenomenal point of attack defense stifled Marquette and Georgia Tech in the two Badger wins.

Hepburn averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in a pair of Badger victories.

Wisconsin has now won seven games in a row, as the Badgers get ready for Big Ten play this week. The conference slate starts on Wednesday when Indiana visits the Kohl Center.

