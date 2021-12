Mario Martinez has been installed as the Robert A. and Mildred Peronia Naslund Endowed Dean of the School of Education. Martinez began his service as dean on July 1, 2020, following a national search. Prior to his appointment at the University of Redlands, he chaired the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at University of Texas, Arlington; served as the Vice Chancellor of Strategy and Innovation for the National University System; and was a professor in the Department of Educational Psychology and Higher Education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO