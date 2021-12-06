ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Here’s where each state stands with COVID-19 rates, deaths

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant , where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the seven-day moving average of cases, per the CDC.

What is the percent positivity?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive — (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?
Staying safe as omicron variant threatens holiday season

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins.

Positivity rate and total cases

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state for the last seven days as of Monday, according to the CDC:

  • Alabama: Cases: 3,489 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Alaska: Cases: 1,866 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Arizona: Cases: 23,272 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Arkansas: Cases: 5,462 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • California: Cases: 39,539 Positivity: Not available
  • Colorado: Cases: 16,728 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Connecticut: Cases: 6,802 Positivity: Not available
  • Delaware: Cases: 2,984 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Florida: Cases: 12,195 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Georgia: Cases: 7,984 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Hawaii: Cases: 752 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Idaho: Cases: 3,145 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Illinois: Cases: 42,472 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Indiana: Cases: 28,791 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Iowa: Cases: 11,765 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kansas: Cases: 11,666 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kentucky: Cases: 14,135 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Louisiana: Cases: 3,238 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Maine: Cases: 4,624 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Maryland: Cases: 9,380 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Massachusetts: Cases: 26,139 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Michigan: Cases: 58,969 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Minnesota: Cases: 31,702 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Mississippi: Cases: 2,478 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Missouri: Cases: 16,997 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Montana: Cases: 2,165 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Nebraska: Cases: 6,039 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Nevada: Cases: 4,590 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • New Hampshire: Cases: 8,033 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • New Jersey: Cases: 21,464 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • New Mexico: Cases: 10,411 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • New York: Cases: 42,343 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Carolina: Cases: 15,139 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Dakota: Cases: 3,446 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Ohio: Cases: 48,602 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Oklahoma: Cases: 7,560 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Oregon: Cases: 6,052 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Pennsylvania: Cases: 47,196 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Rhode Island: Cases: 5,272 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Carolina: Cases: 5,056 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Dakota: Cases: 3,979 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Tennessee: Cases: 10,997 Positivity: not available
  • Texas: Cases: 17,659 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Utah: Cases: 9,822 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Vermont: Cases: 3,477 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Virginia: Cases: 14,332 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Washington: 10,718 Positivity: not available
  • West Virginia: Cases: 6,510 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wisconsin: Cases: 29,397 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wyoming: Cases: 1,548 Positivity: 5-7.9%
With omicron in the US, do I need to change my holiday plans?

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last seven days for each state:

  • Alabama: 19
  • Alaska: 6
  • Arizona: 220
  • Arkansas: 47
  • California: 681
  • Colorado: 244
  • Connecticut: 61
  • Delaware: 21
  • Florida: 14
  • Georgia: 297
  • Hawaii: 13
  • Idaho: 78
  • Illinois: 263
  • Indiana: 326
  • Iowa: 91
  • Kansas: 57
  • Kentucky: 239
  • Louisiana: 49
  • Maine: 32
  • Maryland: 88
  • Massachusetts: 138
  • Michigan: 478
  • Minnesota: 278
  • Mississippi: 15
  • Missouri: 125
  • Montana: 108
  • Nebraska: 34
  • Nevada: 98
  • New Hampshire: 56
  • New Jersey: 108
  • New Mexico: 97
  • New York: 277
  • North Carolina: 80
  • North Dakota: 38
  • Ohio: 368
  • Oklahoma: 49
  • Oregon: 127
  • Pennsylvania: 499
  • Rhode Island: 19
  • South Carolina: 79
  • South Dakota: 37
  • Tennessee: 417
  • Texas: 501
  • Utah: 77
  • Vermont: 9
  • Virginia: 108
  • Washington: 205
  • West Virginia: 145
  • Wisconsin: 190
  • Wyoming: 81

In comparison, according to the CDC, four people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 47 of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Citizens Voice

Where vaccination rates are higher, fewer die from COVID-19

Since the first vaccine became available last December, COVID-19 death rates across Pennsylvania have increased more sharply in counties where vaccination rates are lower, a Times-Shamrock analysis found. The counties with lower vaccination rates also mostly match counties where voters supported President Donald Trump’s reelection. The trends mirror patterns The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
