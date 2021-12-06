ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use the Verizon app? Check your settings to protect your privacy

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, Verizon corporate signage is captured on a store in Manhattan's Midtown area, in New York. Bebeto Matthews, AP

If you are a Verizon customer and use the wireless carrier's mobile app, you might want to give your privacy settings a close check.

Verizon's app includes access to Customer Experience programs the telecommunications company says will "tailor Verizon content to your interests."

"You get the most personalized content and marketing when you opt-in to Custom Experience Plus because it allows us to use a broader range of information to better understand your interests," reads a FAQ on Verizon's website .

In order to learn about your interests, the FAQ says it will use information about the websites you visit and the mobile apps you use.

Although these are optional programs, Verizon opts you into them automatically, as was first reported by Input .

►Tech tips: 10 Google search tricks to help you find what you’re looking for

►Pizza party: Google Doodle shares the cultural heritage of pizza around the world

What if you don't want to share this information? Here's how to opt out:

  • Visit the My Verizon app, then click on Settings (the gear in the top right corner)
  • Once logged in, scroll down to Manage Privacy settings.
  • Select the phone you want to update.
  • Toggle off "Custom Experience" and "Custom Experience Plus."

Verizon says the data collected is not sold to others for advertising purposes, and they do not share identifiable data with other companies.

Many apps, including Verizon disclose data that may be collected and linked to your identity. On Apple's App Store, for example, when downloading an app, users can review what data might be collected including location, contact information, usage data and search history.

Data collection is among the topics lawmakers are weighing as they decide how to regulate big tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple.

Facebook and Apple clashed earlier this year after the iPhone maker introduced an update allowing users to opt out of being tracked by apps such as Facebook.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina2 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Use the Verizon app? Check your settings to protect your privacy

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
Phone Arena

Verizon is automatically tracking subscribers; here's how you can opt out

CORRECTION: Verizon no longer owns Yahoo. It was part of Verizon Media Group which was sold to Apollo as of September 1st. Verizon has recently been promoting its new Custom Experience programs by sending out emails to customers telling them all about it. The programs allow the nation's largest wireless carrier to track the location of devices, the phone numbers that you call, and more. And to top it off, the company is automatically enrolling its subscribers into the programs.
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
Forbes

Tips For Texting Without Compromising Your Privacy And Security

CEO of LegalShield and IDShield, protecting and empowering people through legal plans and privacy management solutions. In early 2021, WhatsApp sparked controversy when it rolled out a new privacy policy requiring its 2 billion global users to agree to share personal information with parent company Facebook. A huge backlash followed, with users questioning what WhatsApp and Facebook were doing with their personal messages and data. Downloads for rival messaging apps, Signal and Telegram, surged in the aftermath — even as WhatsApp rushed to clarify that it doesn’t collect data from messages between friends and family, only from those sent between businesses and customers.
Android Headlines

Verizon Is Collecting User Data: Here’s How You Can Opt-Out

Verizon is back in the news again, and not for good reasons. The carrier is automatically enrolling its wireless users into the “Verizon Custom Experience” program, which basically collects user data for targeted ads. Verizon’s site claims it will use the data to “personalize our communications with you,” among a...
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
osxdaily.com

How to Check Privacy Data for Apps on iPhone, iPad, Mac, & PC

Have you ever wanted to check the kind of personal data that’s collected by a particular app during usage? Specifically, the data that’s used to track you or link to your identity? Apple makes it easy and straightforward for its users, putting people’s privacy at the forefront. Apple has brought...
The Drum

How to use iOS15 privacy updates to your advantage

Apple recently integrated a new iPhone update, iOS15, impacting millions of users and challenging the brands trying to market to them. Major privacy changes in the software update have placed restrictions on marketing tactics and data tracking capabilities. What can we learn from these changes and how can brands leverage them to improve strategy and gain competitive advantage?
mactrast.com

Apple Lists the Most Downloaded iOS Apps and Games of 2021

Alongside Apple’s naming of its 2021 App Store Award recipients, the Cupertino firm also shared the most downloaded free and paid apps and games in the United States across 2021. The number one most downloaded free iPhone app was TikTok, while the top paid iPhone app was Procreate Pocket. The...
droid-life.com

Verizon is Collecting Your App Usage, Web History, and Location: OPT-OUT NOW

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We’re having flashbacks to 2012, as it’s spreading across the web at Verizon has automatically enrolled its wireless customers into something called a Verizon Custom Experience program. TL;DR: It’s data collecting bullshit designed to target you better for the purpose of selling ads.
aithority.com

UBIX Network Re-Introduces the SilentNotary Mobile Application

UBIX Network, revamps their multi-platform decentralized service – SilentNotary with a state-of-the-art, blockchain mobile application that enables users to keep records of events and entities for legal confirmation. Event here refers to an image, a document, a video file, an email, and/or instant messaging communications. The mobile app is available for download on Android’s Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Business Insider

How to use your AirPods or AirPods Pro, and customize their settings

You can pair AirPods with your phone by opening the case, holding it close to the phone, and following the connection instructions. If the connection message doesn't appear, press and hold the button on the back of the case for five seconds. To find the customization options, tap the "i"...
howtogeek.com

How to Set Your Default Email App in Windows 11

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
theeastcountygazette.com

Privacy Concern: Verizon’s invasive app supposedly steals your browser history, contact numbers, location, etc

Privacy is yet a great point in the tech enterprise, and how tech businesses manage their customer’s information is yet a topic for discussion. The latest accusation regarding secrecy break is with the My Verizon mobile application, which is reportedly getting users’ browser records, location, applications, and also contacts, all in the title of supporting the business “know your concern.”
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
