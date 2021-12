Winter is now in full force and if you have already started to feel the impact of it, having a down jacket to add to your outerwear collection, might be one of the best investments you could make this season. To be clear, although downs jackets often use duck or geese feathers we are talking about synthetic down jackets, that can help you beat the chill whilst keeping your warm, feeling lighter on the body, and of course, not putting you in the stiff situation of making a decision between comfort and style. So if you are ready to embrace...

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO