After kicking off their second annual series of covers of songs by Jewish artists, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have shared their third cover, “Jump” by Van Halen. The two started the series last year as a way to celebrate Hanukkah with songs such as “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys and “Hotline Bling” by Drake. This year, they’ve already released their versions of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” The Ramone’s “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” with several more to come to celebrate the eight-day holiday.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO