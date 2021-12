LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police say a 16-year-old from Mohnton, Berks County, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County over the weekend. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township. Police say the victim was eastbound and traveling at a high rate of speed when they lost control and went off the roadway. The cycle struck a mailbox and a utility pole. The unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene. Police report that he was wearing a helmet.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO