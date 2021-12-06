ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Daily Podcast (12.06.21)

wmmr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe go through random Apps on our phones & talk about the...

wmmr.com

Punknews.org

The Berman Hour podcast interview with (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you a special series/partnership with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy. Today, we have the first episode with Charlie Stavish, see below.
MUSIC
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (11/30/21)

Back by popular demand…Or because it’s impossible for Digital Jake to get shocked when we do this… It’s the Brooke and Jeffly-wed Game! The pairs today are Alexis and Jose… And Brooke and Jeffrey. You will be asked three personal questions about each other and if you get two out of three right… You’re safe and your partner takes the shock.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Joe Rogan Had the No. 1 Podcast in 2021 on Spotify (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, Spotify and Apple have released their year-end rankings and lists of the top podcasts of 2021, among other news from the world of audio entertainment. RANKINGS. Spotify revealed the most popular podcasts on its platform for 2021 — with controversial talk show “The Joe Rogan Experience”...
NFL
wmmr.com

Ellie Raine Interview – Necroseam Chronicles

Still trying to catch up to all the interviews we did at Tampa Bay Comic con 2021! We had a chance to talk to Ellie Raine about her award winning novels! Learn more at ellieraine.com. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us...
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.02.21 Oversharer

12.02.21 Oversharer.. (Intro)Spotify Wrapped (Topic) Who’s the person in your life that overshares the most? (Dirty) ABC Special w/ Alec Baldwin on the Rust movie set shooting. 2pac’s hard drive is up for auction. Online petition created to stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith interviews. Tom Holland and Zendaya out for the first time since being officially official. (5TYNTK) First case of omicron variant identified in the U.S. Maine school districts released winter sports COVID-19 protocol. Water break in Lewiston causes parts of Lisbon St. to shut down. MLB owners lock out players for the 1st work stoppage since 1995. Reviews.org looking to hire a Chief Holiday Cheermeister. (Outro) Tara’s TBT / Happy 40th Bday Britney Spears.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.29.21 Thanksgiving Drama

11.29.21 Thanksgiving Drama… (Intro) Thanksgiving Highlights (Topic) Did you have any Thanksgiving Drama? (Dirty) Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 on Sunday. Kanye prayed for his family in his Thanksgiving prayer. Kim Kardashian and North West created a joint TikTok. Celtics center Enes Kanter changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. (5TYNTK) President Biden restricted travel to South Africa and seven other countries. Maine CDC reported 325 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Cases of COVID-19 among children increasing faster than any other age group in Maine. Portland’s annual lighting of the menorah in front of city hall took place Sunday. Patriots win their sixth straight game. (Outro) Toy Of The Year.
SOUTH AFRICA
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.24.21 Black Friday Trauma

11.24.21 Black Friday Trauma… (Intro) What are you thankful for? (Topic) Black Friday Trauma (Dirty) The 64th Grammy Awards nominations have been announced. Pete Davidson is rocking the “love bite.” (5TYNTK) Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound. Maine reaches another record in hospitalizations for COVID-19. Maine DEP suspends CMP’s corridor project. Maine CDC issued a do not eat advisory for deer. We gave away 120 turkeys yesterday! (Outro) Spose Spaces.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.
MOVIES
WDEA AM 1370

Holiday Prime Time TV Programming Wednesday November 23

9 p.m. - Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving. 8 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (They're Called Classics for a Reason) 9 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (Pies, Sides and Leftovers Surprise) 10 p.m. - Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge (A Feast to Remember) Lifetime. 6 p.m. - Snowed Inn Christmas. Cartoon Network. 6...
TV & VIDEOS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.30.21 Expensive Gift For Just A Friend

11.30.21 Expensive Gift For Just A Friend.. (Intro) Non Christmas Christmas Movie (Topic) What’s the most expensive gift you’ve purchased for a friend? (Dirty) Lil Baby and Saweetie spotted shopping together. Gucci family releases a statement about their displeasure in the House of Gucci movie. Tiger Woods done as a full time golfer. Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. (5TYNTK) Not a matter of if but when the Omicron variant reaches Maine. Waterville Dr’s license suspended after spreading misinformation about COVID. Car stolen in Portland w/ a 3-year old inside. Iconic Greyhound mural on Congress street is coming down. Stowaway roadrunner returned to Nevada after a quick visit to Westbrook. (Outro) Giving Tuesday.
LIFESTYLE
Tire Review

AMN Drivetime: Vange Proimos (Podcast)

From our friends at aftermarketNews: A conversation with Vange Proimos. It was Vange Proimos’ experience as a tech and shop owner that has informed much of his success as CEO of AP Emissions.
CARS
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 12.01.21 Porch Pirates

12.01.21 Porch Pirates… (Intro)WYR No Toothpaste or Shampoo (Topic) Have you ever had a package stolen? Did you catch the person who stole it? (Dirty) Is Rihanna pregnant? Twitter renames the Omicron variant Omarion. LeBron tests positive for COVID. Cardi B goes diamond again. Offset pays for a family’s Target bill. (5TYNTK) School shooting leaves 3 dead in Michigan. Covid-19 patients in Maine hit another record high. Lewiston schools might have to return to virtual learning. Buxton 5 year old gets his wish granted. LED holiday lights return to Portland (Outro) Dirty Fed Ex Driver.
TV & VIDEOS
jazziz.com

JAZZIZ Travel #24: Elena Maque (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.
TRAVEL
startattle.com

Our Christmas Journey (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by Kevin Fair, in his directorial debut....
wmmr.com

Foo Fighters: 17 Gifts Ideas That Won’t Get The Best Of You

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
LIFESTYLE
wmmr.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor Eddie Mekka Dies at 69

Eddie Mekka, the actor best known for playing Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on Laverne & Shirley, has died. He was 69. Mekka’s death was confirmed to TMZ by his brother, Warren Mekjian. The outlet reported, “Eddie was found dead at his home in Newhall, CA on Saturday. We’re told friends and neighbors became concerned when they hadn’t heard from him in a few days and called cops to go over and check on him. Warren tells us Eddie had recently been hospitalized for blood clots and could barely walk … there’s no indication his death was suspicious or that there was any foul play involved.”
CELEBRITIES

