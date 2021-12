It was a chilly morning at Wesley Clover Parks in Nepean, Ont., as the Athletics Canada Cross Country Nationals got underway, with temperatures hovering around -6 C or -13 C with windchill. There was just the faintest skiff of snow and some very hard, frozen mud for the runners to negotiate – which of course got sloppier and muddier as it became chewed up by hundreds of runners throughout the day’s events. Things kicked off with a 6K community race, followed by the master’s race, then U18 and U20 races as conditions warmed up slightly on the course.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO