Jimmy Fallon to release pandemic-inspired Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon is wasting no time telling his fans to exercise caution during the holidays because of COVID-19. The late night talk show host has a pandemic-inspired holiday single coming out on Tuesday, called “It was a… (Masked Christmas)” and it...

