BILL MOLINARO FROM TOMS RIVER, NJ: Do you think you may be a little one-sided in your comparison of Najee Harris and Franco Harris? Franco started in only 10 games as a rookie and in only two of his first five. Overall, he averaged 5.6 yards per carry, double that of Najee and gained 1055 yards rushing in a 14-game season. Harris had great vision for the cutback and a burst that I have not seen in Najee, which enabled him to have a 75-yard run in his rookie season. I love everything I've seen from Najee and believe he will be a great back, but his rookie season thus far really does not compare with that of the Immaculate Reception man.

