ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sharon Gless On Book ‘Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey ‘Changed The History Of Television For Women’

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnD29_0dFcJgRO00

(CBS Local)– Sharon Gless is one of the most iconic actors of the past 50 years and she has a fascinating story to tell in her brand new book from Simon & Schuster called “Apparently There Were Complaints.” The Emmy Award-winning actor is best known for playing Christine Cagney in the hit series “Cagney & Lacey” and has also been in shows such as “Burn Notice,” and “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.”

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith chatted with Gless about writing a book about her life and career, the impact of “Cagney & Lacey” all these years later and what she is up to today. Gless’s book is available wherever books are sold on Tuesday, December 7.

“It took me seven years to do it,” said Gless. “At first, I didn’t think I could do it. I’m glad it’s done. Some of it was funny and I do crack myself up and some of it was a little heartbreaking. The name of the book is Apparently There Were Complaints and many of those complaints came from my family. My grandfather was a very famous Hollywood entertainment lawyer in the golden days of Hollywood. He had some influence on me.”

Gless was raised in Los Angeles and she said she was heavily influenced by Hollywood as a little girl. The 78-year-old is proud of how personal the book is and hopes people enjoy learning about her life and also what it was like behind the scenes of “Cagney & Lacey.”

“While we were shooting it [Cagney & Lacey], we didn’t know the kind of impact this show was going to have on history,” said Gless. “We changed the history of television for women. Our job was simply to perform the beautiful scripts we were given. While we were on the air, no other actress won the Emmy for six years. I won two and Tyne Daly won four. We had this astounding material that was created by a man Barney Rosenzweig, who I married 10 years later. I learned so much and he was the first feminist I ever met. I don’t think at the time that Tyne or I knew the power that this show had in fighting for women. It meant everything to us because it was our job. The women fighting today came from that era of Cagney & Lacey.”

Gless is a 10x Emmy Award nominee and a 7x Golden Globe nominee. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995. Gless says it hasn’t been that long since she and husband Barney watched an episode of “Cagney & Lacey.” Gless & Rosenzweig have also been busy watching another series they did on CBS called “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.”

Gless’s book is published by Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS company.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused over Sexuality, Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

Sharon Gless, the actress who famously played Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey -- says back in the day she was confused about her sexuality, and hit on Rosie O'Donnell. Gless, who just wrote a memoir with a true 2021 title -- "Apparently There Were Complaints" -- recounted something that happened in 2005, when the actress starred in "Queer as Folk." There was a scene between her and guest star Rosie O'Donnell that called for the 2 to kiss. After the scene was shot, Rosie sent Gless a bouquet of roses with a note ... "You're a good kisser."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Gless
Person
Tyne Daly
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Television#Simon Schuster#Cagney Lacey#Cbs Local
kcrw.com

Actress Sharon Gless on love, alcoholism, complaints

Sharon Gless played a tough detective at a police precinct in New York City on the 1980s CBS show “Cagney & Lacey,” a hospital administrator in the sitcom “House Calls,” and the Pittsburgh mom of a gay son on Showtime’s “Queer as Folk.”. Gless...
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

Sharon Gless of ‘Cagney and Lacey’ explains why her grandmother locked her up for four months

Multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sharon Gless publishes her memoirs in the new book, “Apparently There Were Complaints”. Spanning her childhood and five decades as an actress in Hollywood, from her work on “Cagney & Lacey,” “Queer as Folk,” “Burn Notice,” and countless other shows, movies, and international stage productions, Gless holds nothing back in this deeply personal book that spills all in her laugh-out-loud, juicy and touching life story.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Charles Cappleman, Legend of CBS Television City, Dies at 95

Charles Cappleman, the operations and engineering guru who was instrumental in modernizing CBS Television City and bringing year-round daytime programming to the production complex during his half-century with the network, has died. He was 95. Cappleman died Sunday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, his son Bill Cappleman announced. Cappleman, who started out at CBS in 1954 and brought the first videotape recorders to the company, worked on shows including Playhouse 90, All in the Family, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Price Is Right, The Steve Harvey Show and...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Laverne & Shirley star Eddie Mekka dies aged 69

US actor Eddie Mekka - best known for starring in the Laverne & Shirley TV sitcom in the 1970s-80s - has died aged 69, local media report. He was found dead at his California home last Saturday, Mekka's brother Warren Mekjian is quoted as saying. Reports say concerned neighbours decided...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Nearing 100, Betty White's life is a page-turner in new book

A photo of Betty White with dimpled smile and guileless gaze, fills the cover of a coffee table book arriving the month before her 100th birthday.The image evokes the genuine White, according to the book’s author, Ray Richmond. After digging into her life and career, he concluded that she’s as warm and appealing as appearances would have it.But her willingness to play against type, whether as scheming Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or naïve Rose of “The Golden Girls,” proves how game and talented White is, said Richmond.That, coupled with an impressive work ethic, carried...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
enstarz.com

Gavan O'Herlihy Cause of Death; Did 'Happy Days' Actor Die of COVID?

Gavan O'Herlihy, an actor, popularly known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the popular sitcom "Happy Days," has passed away at the age of 70. According to his brother Cormac O'Herlihy who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died September 15 in Bath, England. Although the family chose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
ourcommunitynow.com

SNL actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies in Spokane

Writer, producer, actor and comedian Peter Aykroyd died on Nov. 6 of natural causes. He was 65. He would have turned 66 on Nov. 19. Aykroyd was an Emmy-nominated actor and writer for Saturday Night Live for its 1979-198- season.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy