Homeless

Do not let your hearts be troubled

By Ken Frantz
 2 days ago

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid. John 14:27 (NRSV) Most of us are familiar with the Lukan narrative of the Christmas Story....

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ARMSTRONG-REINER: Lighting candles of hope, love and peace

This past Sunday two candles were lit. The first candle lit was in many of our churches for the first Sunday of Advent, the four weeks that precede Christmas. Though we usually understand Advent as a season of waiting and preparation, we often view Advent with “Christmas lenses,” seeing it as a time of waiting for the birth to happen. We treat Advent like the eighth month of pregnancy, when the only thing we can think about is, “When is this baby finally going to arrive?”
RELIGION
Idaho State Journal

Don't let 'em steal your joy

The media batted .500 this week in the ginning up outrage home run derby. The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict (acquitted on all charges) was manna falling from the skies since it gave the media, regardless of what portion of the political spectrum they’ve staked out, a veritable cornucopia of anger to serve up. The Ahmaud Arbery verdict (guilty on all counts), not so much. Most of America seems to understand the difference between legitimate self-defense and murder, even if the media, many politicians, the far left and the far right cannot.
POCATELLO, ID
Washington Times

Winsome Sears says she, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin pray for wisdom

Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears says she and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin “start our meetings in prayer,” acknowledging a need for guidance beyond the realms of politics and government. “We ask for wisdom, you know, we do the Solomonic thing — the good part of Solomon,” she said, referring to the...
RELIGION
madisoncountyjournal.com

DUNCAN/True religion, Part 1: praying

Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 6:5-8 as we continue our study of this great Gospel of Matthew and of the Sermon on the Mount. Prayer is a key part of Christian experience. Prayer is clearly an important part of spiritual experience and the Lord Jesus in this passage warns us against two particular pitfalls in our prayer life and also guides us in the principals of spiritual conversation with God. Jesus, in this passage, makes it clear that the most important influence on the way we live the Christian life is what we think of God. We will see first in this passage that the true believer must ever be on guard against hypocrisy in prayer. Second, the true believer must be on guard against attempting to manipulate God in prayer. Third, the true believer must cultivate a genuine spiritual practice of prayer. And fourth, the true beliver must be motivated in prayer by the heavenly Father’s goodness and care.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Leading From the Pulpit

The preacher should live as a preacher, watching his life and doctrine. The preacher should also labor as a preacher, giving himself to the hard work of prayer and the ministry of the word. And the preacher should lead as a preacher. The pastor is often judged by the work...
RELIGION
meigsindypress.com

The Church Mouse: Advent and Love

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”. (Isaiah 9:6) When I say Christmas what come to your mind? Is it presents,...
RELIGION
ministrymatters.com

Resolved for 2022: The mission changed

So much has changed during the pandemic. How and when we worship. Who shows up in person and who doesn’t. All these changes lead to an important question: Has the mission of the post-pandemic church changed?. The answer to the question is a paradox, because the answer is both yes...
RELIGION
BYU Newsnet

First Presidency Christmas devotional focuses on sharing gifts from God

The First Presidency of the Church delivered the annual Christmas devotional Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Conference Center, focusing on themes of sharing gifts from God, peace and Christ’s love for mankind. President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
Commonwealth Journal

He is coming back

Joy to the world! The Lord is come, let earth receive her King! Let every heart prepare Him room. This is the mantra of this season of the year. Jesus came to reign and rule in our hearts; but like it was at the time of His birth, there is no room for Him to reside.
RELIGION
BYU Newsnet

Elder Andersen encourages focusing on Christ all year, not just at Christmas

Elder Neil L. Andersen encouraged BYU students to use the Christmastime focus on Christ as a model for their everyday lives in a campus devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 7. His presentation included a reading of Luke 2 by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, as well as Christmas music by choirs and audience members. Elder Andersen also offered a joyful and fervent testimony of Jesus Christ’s life and sacrifice.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Groan for Glorification

“Even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.”. This groaning is universal among the saints: to a greater or less extent we all feel it. It is not the groan of murmuring or complaint: it is rather the note of desire than of distress. Having received an earnest, we desire the whole of our portion; we are sighing that our entire manhood, in its trinity of spirit, soul, and body, may be set free from the last vestige of the fall; we long to put off corruption, weakness, and dishonour, and to wrap ourselves in incorruption, in immortality, in glory, in the spiritual body which the Lord Jesus will bestow upon his people. We long for the manifestation of our adoption as the children of God. “We groan,” but it is “within ourselves.” It is not the hypocrite’s groan, by which he would make men believe that he is a saint because he is wretched. Our sighs are sacred things, too hallowed for us to tell abroad. We keep our longings to our Lord alone. Then the apostle says we are “waiting,” by which we learn that we are not to be petulant, like Jonah or Elijah, when they said, “Let me die”; nor are we to whimper and sigh for the end of life because we are tired of work, nor wish to escape from our present sufferings till the will of the Lord is done. We are to groan for glorification, but we are to wait patiently for it, knowing that what the Lord appoints is best. Waiting implies being ready. We are to stand at the door expecting the Beloved to open it and take us away to himself. This “groaning” is a test. You may judge of a man by what he groans after. Some men groan after wealth–they worship Mammon; some groan continually under the troubles of life–they are merely impatient; but the man who sighs after God, who is uneasy till he is made like Christ, that is the blessed man. May God help us to groan for the coming of the Lord, and the resurrection which he will bring to us.
RELIGION
Daily Advance

Christ our power source for lighting the world

It is hard to believe the advent season is here. Perhaps you have noticed an influx of people putting up lights on their home, around trees, and in their yard. I love all the lights at Christmas because it reminds me of the second part of Jesus’ call to believers in Matthew chapter five. His call is for us to be the light of the world.
RELIGION
Parade

Hanukkah Blessings and Prayers to Honor the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. While not as overtly holy a Jewish holiday as Passover or Yom Kippur, Hanukkah has been embraced by the Western world as an often blue-and-white answer to the red and green of the gentile Christian winter holiday of Christmas—and Chanukah still holds a deep and profound meaning for many people of the Jewish faith that goes beyond secular celebrations.
FESTIVAL
Sand Mountain Reporter

Faith: What is advent?

Editor's note: This Faith article was originally published in November 2016. The month leading up to the Christmas holiday is among some of the most anticipated days of the year for various denominations of Christians around the world. Beginning last Sunday, the Catholic Church entered the season of Advent, a...
RELIGION
fortscott.biz

Don’t Just Stand There by Carolyn Tucker

I know of only one person who doesn’t like to hear music. As a musician, I find that rather odd. The music of the church has been inspiring and life-changing for me. The songs I heard and sang as a child continue to influence what I believe and do. I woke up one morning with the straightforward lyrics of “We’ll Work till Jesus Comes” in my soul. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to grasp the meaning of this gospel message in song.
RELIGION

