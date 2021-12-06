ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia government claims recapture of key towns

By EDUARDO SOTERAS, Amanuel Sileshi, Aude GENET
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41knoU_0dFcJ2Ph00
The Ethiopian government has claimed a series of territorial gains in recent days /AFP/File

Ethiopia's government said Monday it had recaptured two strategic towns from rebel fighters, the latest in a rapid series of battlefield victories claimed by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation.

The government's communications service said on Twitter that Dessie and Kombolcha had been "freed by the joint gallant security forces" that had also taken control of several other towns on the eastern front.

The two cities, which lie in the Amhara region on a highway about 400 kilometres (250 miles) by road northeast of the capital Addis Ababa, were reportedly taken by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at the end of October.

Their capture had sparked fears that the TPLF and its ally, the Oromo Liberation Army, would march on the capital, leading alarmed foreign governments to urge their citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Abiy as saying the rebels had sustained "heavy losses and (were) unable to cope with the strike by allied forces".

"The enemy will be hit and the victory will continue," he said.

Abiy -- who won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago -- announced last month he would head to the battlefront following a series of advances claimed by the rebels, as fighting reportedly raged on at least three fronts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7Uq7_0dFcJ2Ph00
Ethiopia govt claims recapture of Dessie, Kombolcha /AFP

And over several days last week, the government said the military and its allies had retaken the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, which had fallen to TPLF fighters in August, as well as the town of Shewa Robit which lies only 220 kilometres from Addis Ababa by road.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that rebel forces had left towns including Kombolcha and Dessie "as part of our plan".

On Sunday, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael had denied the government was scoring major victories, saying the rebels were making strategic territorial adjustments and remained undefeated.

"The enemy is getting stronger so we also have to be strong and intensify our struggle," he said.

- Shock comeback -

The government declared a nationwide state of emergency in early November after the TPLF fighters claimed the capture of Dessie and Kombolcha as they advanced towards the capital.

But Abiy's administration described the gains by the TPLF as overstated and insisted that the city of more than five million people was secure.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to independently verify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40W3KT_0dFcJ2Ph00
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared last month he would head to the battlefront /AFP/File

The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.

He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF, and vowed a swift victory.

But the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.

But intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a ceasefire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.

- Risk of 'fracture' -

Last week, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, warned that Ethiopia risked descending into sectarian violence that could "fracture" the country if the conflict spread to Addis Ababa.

Earlier Monday, the United States and Western allies sounded the alarm over reports the Ethiopian government has unlawfully detained large numbers of citizens on ethnic grounds and called for the arrests to "cease immediately".

"Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law," Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain, along with the US, said in a statement.

"Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions."

The statement cited reports by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International, which "describe widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans," including the elderly and young children.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Blinken Says Ethiopia Conflict Risks Implosion of Country

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has sanctions authorities at its disposal to use against those perpetuating the conflict in Ethiopia, which is increasing ethnic tensions and risks implosion of the country itself, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. "We've used some of them already against Eritrea,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. The comments came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontline with the national army.
MILITARY
Axios

Escalating war in Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — a Nobel Peace Prize-winning politician — has said he’ll lead troops who are fighting rebels from the Tigray region of the country in what he’s calling "the final fight" to save Ethopia. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is warning of a potential humanitarian crisis there that could destabilize the entire region.
POLITICS
Axios

WHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization called on countries Sunday not to impose travel bans on southern African nations amid concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Why it matters: The U.S. and countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific announced travel restrictions in response to Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa. It's since been identified in several European countries, Canada, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. The WHO noted in a statement that only two southern African nations have detected the new strain.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Times Daily

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Severe cash crunch threatens WFP operations in Ethiopia

Millions of people in Ethiopia could be pushed deeper into hunger as the World Food Programme (WFP) faces a major funding shortfall that threatens its operations there over the coming six months, the UN agency warned on Monday. WFP urgently needs $579 million to deliver food aid and livelihood support...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Addis Ababa#Afp File#Amhara#Tplf#The Oromo Liberation Army#Dessie Kombolcha Afp#Unesco World Heritage
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels, the government has said. This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

Key leader quits Venezuela's US-backed interim government

Julio Borges is quitting his post as foreign minister of Venezuela's US-backed ?interim government?, saying that it has turned into a ?caste? and is failing to serve its purpose of removing Nicolas Maduro from power. Borges told reporters on Sunday that he will submit his resignation in a legislative session...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
United Nations
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

U.N. suspends food distribution in two towns in Ethiopia after looting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended food distribution in Ethiopia’s Kombolcha and Dessie towns after looting of supplies that staff were unable to stop due to intimidation, including being held at gunpoint, the United Nations said on Wednesday. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said a...
ADVOCACY
eturbonews.com

Travel apartheid: Nigeria condemns new UK restrictions

Great Britain’s decision to impose restrictions on Nigeria was announced on Saturday, with the British government citing how the ‘vast majority’ of Omicron cases in Britain have been linked to ‘overseas travel from South Africa and Nigeria.’. Nigeria is the latest country to be added to the UK’s travel ‘red...
TRAVEL
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy