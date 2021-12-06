ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma high school football: Choctaw, Putnam City schools lead honorees on Big 10 All-Conference team

By Cameron Jourdan, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
The Big 10 Conference announced Monday its selections for the 2021 All-Conference football team.

Schools from the Putnam City district, Midwest City and Choctaw dominated this year's selections. Here's a look at the team.

Quarterback: Marcellous Hawkins, Putnam City

Running back: Dontrell Harrison, Putnam City

Tight ends: Brett Haney, Ponca City, Porter Sisney, Putnam City

Wide receiver: Reece Moffett, Putnam North

Offensive linemen: Cayson Badley, Ponca City; Aiden Crawford, Enid; Kyron Criss, Enid; Grant Donnellon, Putnam North; Aaron McAffrey, Choctaw, Alton Robinson, Choctaw; Riley Sanford, Putnam City

Defensive linemen: Desean Brown, Choctaw; Nate Collins, Ponca City; Quinton Dorty, Enid; Shamaur Edwards, Midwest City; Jaleel Johnson, Putnam North; Donovan Reiman, Enid; Jaydon Saylor, Putnam West; Dylan Sebock, Midwest City; Quentel Thompson, Putnam City; Octavious Toliver-Flient, Putnam North

Linebackers: Sylis Edwards, Putnam West; Devon Kills Crow, Ponca City; Ethan Rone, Choctaw; Tony Thomas, Putnam North; Hadyn Thornton, Putnam North

Defensive backs: Jazen Brown-Rosado, Midwest City; Lamere'on Curry, Choctaw; Tyson Dewberry, Ponca City; Bolton Hawkins, Choctaw; Corey Gordon, Putnam West; Elijah James, Putnam West; Alex Macias, Enid; Dazjuan Matthews, Putnam North; Reese Slater, Enid; Alon Woodberry, Midwest City; Devin Zimmerschied, Ponca City

Cameron Jourdan covers high school sports across the Oklahoma City metro and state. Have a story idea for Cameron? He can be reached at cjourdan@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @Cam_Jourdan. Support Cameron’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

