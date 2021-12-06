ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPods are down to their lowest price—shop this must-have gift now

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Get your hands on the newest Apple AirPods for just $149.99 from Amazon now. Reviewed/Ryan Waniata

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, there are still plenty of incredible deals to help you wrap up your holiday shopping lists. If you’ve had your eyes on the newest generation of Apple AirPods , you are not going to want to miss this steal on Amazon.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $169.98 with an additional $19.99 in savings applied at checkout for a final price of $149.99—the best price we’ve seen on this model.

When Reviewed managing editor Ryan Waniata tested the third-generation model, he found them to have a “more convenient and stylish design, better controls, improved (if still limited) sound quality with Spatial Audio and more competitive battery life” than previous AirPod models. He also noted that the Pods give you access to features that were once exclusively available for the AirPods Pro, such as spatial audio with dynamic head tracking (the feeling of surround sound) and Adaptive EQ, where the sound is adjusted based on how the ear cushions fit your ear.

We’ve seen both AirPods and AirPods Pro sell out when they’re on sale this holiday season, so we’re expecting this deal to go just as fast—if new wireless earbuds are on your wish list, we suggest you shop now.

Get Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) at Amazon for $149.99 (Save $29.01) .

