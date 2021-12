A new study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found a 63-fold increase in Medicare telehealth use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report analyzed Medicare fee-for-service data from 2019 and 2020 and highlighted that people in urban areas were more likely to seek and use telehealth services than rural residents. In addition, the report found that Medicare beneficiaries who were Black were less likely than white beneficiaries to use telehealth.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO