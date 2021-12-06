ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER: Mild Start, But is Snow on the Way?

By Hopkins
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
The week got off to a milder start, as the Hudson Valley woke up to rain showers Monday morning. But while the area will see warmer temperatures early in the week, things are expected to get much colder soon. In fact, there is a chance for snow by midweek across the...

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
