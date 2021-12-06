ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lilys touring in January

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychedelic indie rock cult heroes Lilys have announced West Coast tour dates for January. The shows have band founder Kurt Heasley backed by Don Devore (Collapsing Scenery) on guitars and synths, Evan Weiss (Girls, Sparks) on bass, Chris Colley...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Pitchfork

Magdalena Bay Announce 2022 Tour

Magdalena Bay are set to head out on their first headlining tour next year. It starts in Boston in mid-February and wraps in San Francisco on April 1. They’ve also shared a new live video for their Mercurial World song “You Lose!” Watch that and see the full list of dates below.
RETAIL
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Take Today’s new ska-punk song ft. members of Catbite & Flying Raccoon Suit

Take Today are a punk band from the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area, and we're stoked that they're opening the Philly night of our BrooklynVegan showcases with Catbite, JER, and Teenage Halloween this January. They aren't usually a ska band, but ahead of that ska-centric show, they'll be putting out a new two-song ska single featuring "SKAdiving" (a ska version of their recent single "Skydiving") and a cover of Link 80's classic "Up To The Top." The original "Skydiving" already featured additional vocals by Catbite's Brittany Luna, and this new version features vocals from both Brittany and her Catbite bandmate Tim Hildebrand, plus Flying Raccoon Suit members Andrew Heaton and Brandon Kenyon on horns, and Matamoska's Esteban Flores (who also plays with Catbite) on keys. The Link 80 cover features former Link 80 member (and current Omnigone frontman) Adam Davis.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

18 New Songs Out Today

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "TOGETHER WE'LL RING IN THE NEW YEAR" (MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK) Milford, MA emo band Born Without Bones are gearing up to ring in 2022 with NYE, an EP featuring covers of three New Year's-themed songs: The Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year," Death Cab For Cutie's "The New Year," and Motion City Soundtrack's "Together We'll Ring In The New Year." The Motion City Soundtrack cover is out now, and BWB do a lot of justice to it. The full EP comes out December 28 via Pure Noise.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Jeff Rosenstock talks returning to ska roots, releases new ska song “NO U”

Jeff Rosenstock returned to his ska roots on this year's SKA DREAM -- a ska reworking of 2020's excellent NO DREAM -- and he's been doing some entire SKA DREAM sets on tour. Now, he's written the first entirely new ska song for his solo project since "Rainbow" from 2014's WORRY. (not counting 2020's dubby Bandcamp dump "Collapse!" or Jeff's contributions to The Bruce Lee Band). It's called "NO U," and it appears on the recently announced compilation by the great modern-day ska-punk label Bad Time Records, The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. It's a super fun, catchy, no-frills ska-punk song that should appeal to fans of Jeff's recent solo work as much as fans of his classic ska-punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches. Listen below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 tour (2 nights at Radio City included)

Olivia Rodrigo, whose hits-filled debut album SOUR was the most streamed album of 2021 on Spotify and has cracked several major year-end lists, has just announced a massive headlining international tour for 2022. Support comes from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen, varying by date. The tour includes a...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore add Militarie Gun & Gleemer to 2022 tour

Are going on a BrooklynVegan-presented tour in support of 2020's great Lament in the spring. Dogleg, who, along with Vein.fm, were scheduled to open all dates, have since gone on hiatus, so instead they'll be joined by Colorado emo/shoegaze band Gleemer on March 4-15, and Regional Justice Center offshoot Militarie Gun on March 18-April 12.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Year That Emo Broke: The 20 Best Emo Albums of 2001

In honor of the 20th anniversary of emo's breakout year, this edition of 'In Defense of the Genre' looks at the 20 best emo albums of 2001. Emo started in the 1980s and really came to be a widespread genre throughout the 1990s, but emo's massive breakthrough moment came in 2001, with a series of albums that would take the genre out of the underground and onto television screens, radio stations, festival lineups, Myspace top 8s and Hot Topics all across America and beyond. Like when grunge broke into the mainstream a decade earlier, it was the culmination of a sound that had been building for over a decade, but once it did start to take off, it happened almost overnight. Bands quickly went from obscurity to MTV, and countless others followed in their footsteps. Once the doors were kicked down in '01, an onslaught of bands started getting mainstream attention. 2002 saw even bigger breakthroughs than the previous year, and by the mid 2000s, emo was one of the biggest genres of music in the world. The popularity led to backlash, and a rapidly-changing music industry eventually turned its attention away from punk-adjacent bands in the mainstream, leaving the genre stigmatized by the end of the 2000s, and eventually -- as far as the mainstream was concerned -- dead. Of course, it wasn't actually dead, and by the early/mid 2010s, a new wave of underground emo bands began enjoying critical acclaim, and later that decade, rappers like the late Lil Peep and Juice WRLD pioneered the new subgenre emo-rap, which continues to leave an impact today. Emo as we knew it in 2001 never returned to the level of popularity it had two decades ago, but it's proven to be the dominant form of alternative rock for so many music fans over the past 20 years. The mark emo made in 2001 is still felt in many ways today.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Bv#Lilys 2022
brooklynvegan.com

Bright Eyes announce 2022 US tour

Bright Eyes cancelled the indoor shows of their summer 2021 tour, their first in 10 years, because of COVID and the Delta variant. They've now announced a new run of dates in March and April, including stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. See all dates below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hot Chip announce 2022 tour with LA Priest

Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour which has them playing shows in the U.S. and Mexico in April and May. (Sorry, Canada!) Stops include San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more. All dates, which are with LA Priest, are listed below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Superchunk announce guest-filled new album & 2022 tour (listen to “Endless Summer”)

Superchunk will release their 12th album, Wild Loneliness, on February 25 via Merge. Made during lockdown at their North Carolina home, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Surfbort played TV Eye with Smirk and Patti (pics)

Surfbort released a new Linda Perry-produced album, Keep on Truckin', in October, and they've been playing some shows this month in support of it. They just wrapped up an East Coast jaunt that included a pair of NYC dates, at TV Eye on Sunday (12/5) and Mercury Lounge on Monday (12/6). We caught Sunday night's show, which was a wild, fun time. Surfbort kept the crowd moving, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Jeanette D. Moses, including openers Smirk and Patti, below.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Eddie Vedder Announces Spring 2022 ‘Earthlings’ North American Tour Dates

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new tour for February 2022 with his band the Earthlings. The earthlings are made up of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. The tour will start in New York and end in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the tour are only available to those who sign up on Eddie Vedder’s Ticketmaster request page and be verified as a fan. There is no general public sale of the tickets, and registration is open through Sunday, December 5.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Sharon Van Etten, Tenacious D, Gustaf, Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Sharon Van Etten has announced a few live dates in April, including Charlottesville, Saxapahaw (NC), Atlanta and Charleston. "I was supposed to see some of you in April 2020 and I am bursting at the seams with joy to finally get to see you this spring," Sharon says. "Supporting is Mia Joy from Chicago who has made me cry and held my hand during this pandemic and helped me through some rough patches." Head here for all SVE dates.
MUSIC
POLLSTAR

Tenacious D Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Josh Brasted / FilmMagicTenacious TourTenacious D's Kyle Gass (left) and Jack Black (right) perform at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Aug. 3, 2019. Tenacious D will hit the road next summer for a belated celebration of their 2001 self-titled debut. Kicking off at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado and wrapping up at San Diego's Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, the tour will see Puddles Pity Party joining along for most of Tenacious D's headlining shows.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares “There Must Be A Song Like You” video

Helado Negro has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of Far In, his first album for 4AD. The 25-date run starts in Atlanta on April 26 and wraps up in Austin on May 25. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on May 5 and the Los Angeles show is at The Regent on May 17. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM and all dates are listed below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brooklynvegan.com

mewithoutYou played ‘Brother, Sister’ in full at LPR (review, videos)

Way back in 2019, mewithoutYou had said 2020 would be their "last [year] as an active band," and that before calling it quits, they'd do a tour playing 2006's classic Brother, Sister in full. COVID delayed those plans, but mewithoutYou are now finally on their Brother, Sister tour, which began in Pennsylvania on Saturday (12/4) and runs through December 14, before picking back up again in January of 2022. The band haven't clarified when exactly they plan to begin their hiatus, but this seems like it might be their final tour, so see them if you can.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

New Pornographers played ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ at Webster Hall (pics, setlists, video)

Canadian greats New Pornographers are are currently on short tour where they're playing two night stands in cities, with back-to-front performances of their 2001 album Mass Romantic and 2005's Twin Cinema on different nights. The shows are extra special in that they feature both Dan Bejar, who hasn't featured on a NP album since 2014's Brill Bruisers, and Neko Case, making for a rare convergence, along with AC Newman, of the group's primary creative forces and vocalists.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Penelope Isles Announce U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Have You Heard”

British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) have announced a 2022 U.S. tour in support of their most recent album, Which Way to Happy. They have also shared a video for the album track “Have You Heard.” Watch the Jamie Thraves-directed video and view the full list of tour dates below.
ROCK MUSIC

