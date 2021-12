Addazio coached the Rams to a 1-3 record through their four-game, pandemic-altered 2020 season and to a 3-9 mark in 2021. The 62-year-old began his Division I head-coaching career in 2011 with Temple University. Addazio led the Owls to a 9-4 record during his first season and a victory in the New Mexico Bowl, but the program fell to 4-7 during his second and final season in 2012.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO