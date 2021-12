Hugo Ollas, the enormous goalie the Rangers took in the 7th round of the 2020 draft, is out of Sweden and with Merrimack College this season. He’s not the starter, but he did start last night, stopping 19 shots in a 3-2 win. Ollas is a project pick for sure, but he has a long way to go. He was also the only prospect in action yesterday.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO