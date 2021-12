If you’re looking to complete the perfect holiday outfit, you’re definitely going to need these “Home Alone”-themed sneakers from adidas. Kevin McCallister, played by a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin, would be proud to wear this Forum Low design. Created in collaboration with the film franchise, it features a white and red colorway that draws inspiration from the shoes worn by the movie’s lead character. From trip wires to swinging buckets of paint, these shoes have design details that are inspired by all of Kevin’s best booby traps. The shoe features blackened ash marks that presumably harken back to the infamous blow torch scenes...

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO