The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and had major praise for Omos, comparing him to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Taker talked about advice he’d give the RAW Superstar, and how he needs to protect one of his biggest assets – his size. Taker also revealed that he’s had talks with Omos, and offered to be just a phone call away if the up & coming WWE Superstar needs him.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO