Coldest Weather of Season Blows into Lakes Area

By JT Thaden
Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM/KNSI) – The coldest weather of the season blew into the Lakes Area Monday. The National Weather Service...

nhtrib.com

Storm delivers glancing blow to area

New Hampton receives ice, couple of inches of snow; warm week ahead. Enough snow fell that we had to shovel, but then again, the season’s first major storm could have been far worse. Just ask the folks in the Twin Cities, where parts of the metropolitan area received more...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH SUNDAY FOR CRATER LAKE AND DIAMOND LAKE AREAS

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Saturday through 4:00 p.m. Sunday for the southern Oregon Cascades including the Crater Lake and Diamond Lake areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected with accumulations between 10 and 26 inches by Sunday afternoon. Winds will be gusting as high as 60 miles per hour over exposed terrain. This includes highways 62, 138, 58 and 232.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

