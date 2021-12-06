ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Signatures Can Stop Xmas Theft Says Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
It's that time of year again when packages sitting on porches become targets for thieves. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office recently reminded area residents that the Christmas holiday will result in a rise in crime. As the Christmas holiday gets closer a large number of Idahoans are expecting packages...

