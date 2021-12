A variety of Cubs prospect bits to get into today, now that the Arizona Fall League is over, the winter leagues are ongoing, and prospects rankings season is arriving …. ⇒ Cubs Farm Director Matt Dorey talked about the AFL, including how Nelson Velazquez’s offense evolved throughout this year (via Cubs.com): “Ultimately, it was just staying in the strike zone. Really focusing on swinging at and making solid contact on the pitches in the zone that he can drive. He really bought into that, and in Double-A, we saw the results. He was unbelievable for like 130 plate appearances there, and then we really wanted to challenge him even further in the Fall League.”

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO