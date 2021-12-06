Targeted nanomedicine reduces vascular lesions, could help prevent stenosis

Staying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of heart failure, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology 2021 Congress. Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health reported that people that drink sufficient water every day have a reduced risk of the thickening of the heart’s left ventricle. Their conclusion was based on the analysis of 26 years’ worth of serum sodium levels in 15,792 middle-age Americans. Higher serum sodium concentration in midlife was associated with heart failure and left ventricular hypertrophy 25 years later. Few people meet daily hydration recommendations (54 to 71 ounces for women and 67 to 101 ounces for men). According to the researchers, when people drink less fluid, the concentration of sodium in the blood increases, and the body attempts to conserve water by activating processes known to contribute to the development of heart failure. “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little,” says study author Natalia Dmitrieva.

