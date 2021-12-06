ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Targeted nanomedicine reduces vascular lesions, could help prevent stenosis

By University of Chicago
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVascular diseases like atherosclerosis can lead to serious complications, like heart attack or stroke. But many treatments for these diseases target systemic risk factors, such as reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, rather than repairing damaged blood vessels themselves. A new targeted nanomedicine treatment developed at the University of Chicago...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tirrell
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Causes of The Appearance of Hand Veins

A most common cause is the chronic or continuous elevation of your hand against gravity, for example, if you are holding a baby from the time it was born. Most people get relief from their hand veins during pregnancy because the gravid uterus pushes down on the inferior vena cava in the pelvis which causes backflow in the inferior vena cava and thus causes relief. But when they don’t have it…
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Nanomedicine#Blood Vessel#Stenosis#Vascular#The University Of Chicago
MedicalXpress

Doctors find tooth growing inside a patient's nose

A 38-year-old male patient complaining of difficulty breathing through one of his nostrils for several years was found to have an ectopic tooth growing in his nose. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine physicians Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner describe how the tooth was identified and what they did to fix the problem.
SCIENCE
Observer-Reporter

Could a vaccine prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

New research by scientists in the United Kingdom is showing a vaccination may provide a key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at the University of Leicester said they have found a treatment that could stop progression of or even prevent the neurological disease. The scientists said their findings suggest the vaccine can reverse dementia in mice and they are hoping to begin clinical trials in humans in the next two years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine effective in people with cancer

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection in most cancer patients, according to a nationwide study of veterans diagnosed with cancer in the past decade. But the researchers found that some vaccinated patients, including those who had received therapies that suppressed their immune systems within the six months...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
henryford.com

White Coat Syndrome: How To Manage Increased Heart Rate At The Doctor's

If your heartbeat quickens and your breaths get shorter every time you visit the doctor, you're in good company. An estimated 20% of people with borderline blood pressure levels suffer from what some people call "white coat syndrome." Named for the coats healthcare providers often wear, white coat syndrome causes blood pressure levels to spike during physician visits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nasrq.com

Drink More Water to Help Prevent Heart Disease

Staying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of heart failure, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology 2021 Congress. Researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health reported that people that drink sufficient water every day have a reduced risk of the thickening of the heart’s left ventricle. Their conclusion was based on the analysis of 26 years’ worth of serum sodium levels in 15,792 middle-age Americans. Higher serum sodium concentration in midlife was associated with heart failure and left ventricular hypertrophy 25 years later. Few people meet daily hydration recommendations (54 to 71 ounces for women and 67 to 101 ounces for men). According to the researchers, when people drink less fluid, the concentration of sodium in the blood increases, and the body attempts to conserve water by activating processes known to contribute to the development of heart failure. “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little,” says study author Natalia Dmitrieva.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Early COVID-19 can be mistaken as vaccine side-effects, warn researchers

Early symptoms of COVID-19 can't be clearly differentiated from vaccine side-effects, new findings show. Researchers recommend that if people show symptoms of COVID-19 after vaccination, they should stay at home and arrange to have a test. The study, published recently in eClinical Medicine and led by King's, analyzed data from...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about senile osteoporosis

Senile osteoporosis is bone loss that results from aging. It may cause no symptoms at first, but it can lead to fractures and difficulty moving. Senile osteoporosis causes bone loss, and it develops as an adult grows older. It can weaken bones and increase the risk of fractures and other injuries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Link between dementia and faster heart rates

A new study finds that for people aged 60 or older, an elevated resting heart rate (RHR) may be a risk factor for dementia. A person’s RHR can be lowered through exercise and medical treatment. It is also easy to measure. Therefore, the researchers hope that their finding might...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patients with migraine with aura have impaired postural responses

Migraine patients with aura have greater sway area and delayed latency responses after unexpected ground perturbations compared with controls and other migraine subgroups, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in Frontiers in Neurology. Gabriela F. Carvalho, P.T., Ph.D., from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, and colleagues...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Medicines for anxiety and antidepressants trigger post-surgery delirium

Older people taking a medicine used to treat anxiety and insomnia—nitrazepam—as well as those on antidepressants, are twice as likely to suffer postoperative delirium after hip and knee surgery, a new Australian study has found. The finding has prompted calls by University of South Australia (UniSA) researchers for...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy