ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

More than 200,000 pounds of pork products recalled

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QV7JN_0dFcFnBx00

Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products were shipped to retail locations nationwide on various dates. They have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results," according to a statement on the USDA's website.

The USDA says they have not received reports of anyone getting sick after consuming the products.
"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the USDA said.

Consumers are encouraged to throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.

View labels of recalled products

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Check Your Fridge for These Recalled Meats ASAP

Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc. has initiated a recall of more than 234,000 pounds of processed meat products due to the possibility of listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall applies to 17...
FOOD SAFETY
WBEC AM

Big Recall On Cooked Meat Due To Listeria, Some Sold At Big Y

If you purchased some cooked ham or pepperoni lately, you may want to read further. There is a major cooked meat recall going on now due to possible listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Alexander and Hornung, a company within Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., initiated the recall of more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that were shipped to retail stores across the nation after a product sampling detected the presence of the listeria bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought These Meats, Throw Them Away Now, USDA Says

As the holidays approach, you may find yourself making more trips to the grocery store than usual, gathering supplies to create your holiday feast. And while making enough food for your family and friends—and preparing something everyone enjoys—may be at the forefront of your mind, authorities say there could be a bigger concern related to the preparation of your holiday meal this year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that a popular food manufacturer is pulling more than 234,000 pounds of its products from the market due to the serious risk they may pose to consumers. Read on to find out which foods are being recalled and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
WEKU

These pork products are being recalled over possible listeria contamination

A subsidiary of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. is asking customers to avoid eating certain batches of its fully cooked pork products because of possible listeria contamination. Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Diarrhea#Alexander Hornung#St Clair Shores#Fsis
fox5dc.com

234K pounds of ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concerns

More than 230,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products sold at retailers nationwide are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week. The recall was issued by Alexander & Hornung, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan,...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
foodsafetynews.com

FDA, CDC say outbreak linked to fish ends with more than 100 people sickened

Federal officials have declared that a Salmonella Thompson outbreak is over after having sickened at least 115 people in 15 states. Seafood from Northeast Seafood Products Inc. of Denver was named as the cause of the outbreak based on investigations by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FOOD SAFETY
myaustinminnesota.com

Alexander & Hornung announces widespread pork and pepperoni recall

Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung has announced a food recall of approximately 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. The products subject to recall with associated dates are listed here....
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

More Than 117 Tons of Pork & Pepperoni Have Been Recalled Over Listeria

Alexander & Hornung, a part of Perdue Premium Meat, is recalling about 234,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes. The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). There are a lot of products that fall...
FOOD SAFETY
cruisinmaine.com

Recall on Perdue Ham Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Perdue Premium Meat Company has recalled 234,391 lbs. of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The recall alert is due to possible listeria contamination. Specific products and more info here.
FOOD SAFETY
audacy.com

230,000 pounds of ham recalled for listeria risk

It's time to check your fridge. A recall is being issued for more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Sunday. It said 234,391 pounds of...
FOOD SAFETY
My Magic GR

Pork Has Been Pulled From Stores Due To Risk Of Listeria Contamination

A Michigan-based company is pulling nearly a quarter of a million pounds of pork from store shelves out of fear of listeria contamination. WOOD reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., voluntarily recalled 234,391 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products after notifying the FSIS that product sampling showed positive for Listeria.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
meatpoultry.com

Perdue pork subsidiary recalls fully cooked products over Listeria concerns

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Dec. 5, the recall of pepperoni and ham products by St. Clair Shores, Mich.-based Alexander & Hornung. Officials with the company, which is a subsidiary of Westminster, Colo.-based Perdue Premium Meat Co. Inc., suspected the products of being contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Recall Issued For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pounds Of Meat Over Listeria Concerns

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination. The affected meats were sold nationwide under a variety of brand names, including Wellshire and Butcher Boy. The items are all fully cooked and have the establishment code M10125 stamped inside the USDA’s inspection mark. The meat should be thrown out or returned to the store. For a full list of affected products, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy