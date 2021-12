Drake took seven carries for 25 yards and caught two passes on as many targets for five yards in the Raiders' Week 12 overtime win at Dallas. Drake has two or less receptions in each of his last three contests, but he still earned nine total touches on just 15 offensive snaps in the Thanksgiving Day victory. However, starter Josh Jacobs figures to remain the workhorse out of the backfield against Washington in Week 13.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO