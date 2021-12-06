ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong Wind Figures To Be Major Factor For Patriots-Bills Monday Night Matchup

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Patriots just might be the NFL’s game of the year. It also might be the windiest.

As expected, the weather is quite blustery on Monday, with the Patriots and Bills set to square off to determine the leader in the AFC East.

But a text forecast is one thing. Feeling and experiencing the wind is another. And by mid-afternoon on Monday, reporters covering the Patriots were feeling the wind.

How it affects the game will be seen on Monday night. Rookie Mac Jones is getting his first real taste of wintry weather, after growing up in Jacksonville and playing collegiately in the SEC, so this will represent a new challenge for him.

That being said, Josh Allen’s got a cannon for an arm, but the right gust can knock down any ball. The night ought to be a difficult one for kickers Nick Folk and Tyler Bass, as well as punters Jake Bailey and Matt Haack.

Forecasts call for winds between 20 mph and 30 mph from 8 p.m. through midnight in Orchard Park, so it won’t be an issue that goes away before kickoff.

CBS Boston

