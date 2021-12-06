How to repair a legacy of racism
America still has far to go to foster a fully just society and to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism. Today we're talking about reparations.
Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship
By Editorial board
Yes, the nation has made significant and important progress toward ending overt, legal discrimination, but America still has far to go not only to foster a fully just society but also to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism.
Those are, again, undeniable facts.
How do we, a nation that strives for justice and equality, address the consequences of America's "original sin"?
America's journey toward racial justice shouldn't include reparations
By David Mastio
It is true that there remain wide disparities between Black and white Americans in pay, wealth, health, education and more. We have to do better. That's what America has always been about – a "more perfect union."
But the route to a better, more equal America is through colorblind reform and individual justice, not racial entitlements – programs for Black farmers, Black college students, Black homeowners, Black businesses and so on.
Columns on qualified immunity
We are doing a series examining the issue of qualified immunity. For more on the series read here.
- Ending qualified immunity won't ruin cops' finances. It will better protect the public.
- Ben & Jerry: We white people need to use our power to fight police abuse
- My son was killed by a park ranger. Qualified immunity means I may never see justice.
- Suing cops takes forever because they get 3 chances to appeal. Why should they?
