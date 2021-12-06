How to repair a legacy of racism

America still has far to go to foster a fully just society and to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism. Today we're talking about reparations.

Yes, the nation has made significant and important progress toward ending overt, legal discrimination, but America still has far to go not only to foster a fully just society but also to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism.

Those are, again, undeniable facts.

How do we, a nation that strives for justice and equality, address the consequences of America's "original sin"?

It is true that there remain wide disparities between Black and white Americans in pay, wealth, health, education and more. We have to do better. That's what America has always been about – a "more perfect union."

But the route to a better, more equal America is through colorblind reform and individual justice, not racial entitlements – programs for Black farmers, Black college students, Black homeowners, Black businesses and so on.

