How to repair a legacy of racism

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

America still has far to go to foster a fully just society and to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism. Today we're talking about reparations.

Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship

By Editorial board

Yes, the nation has made significant and important progress toward ending overt, legal discrimination, but America still has far to go not only to foster a fully just society but also to mitigate the lasting consequences of institutionalized racism.

Those are, again, undeniable facts.

How do we, a nation that strives for justice and equality, address the consequences of America's "original sin"?

America's journey toward racial justice shouldn't include reparations

By David Mastio

It is true that there remain wide disparities between Black and white Americans in pay, wealth, health, education and more. We have to do better. That's what America has always been about – a "more perfect union."

But the route to a better, more equal America is through colorblind reform and individual justice, not racial entitlements – programs for Black farmers, Black college students, Black homeowners, Black businesses and so on.

Today's editorial cartoon

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to repair a legacy of racism

