Baltimore County Police Make Arrest In Owings Mills Shooting

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting last month in Owings Mills that sent one person to the hospital, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

Juan Williams, 30, was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond.

The arrest stems from a shooting reported about 7:19 p.m. Nov. 13 near the intersection of Lakeside and Owings Mills boulevards. Upon arrival, officers found a person shot inside a vehicle. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police announced a second arrest related to the case.

Taishay Williams, whom police say was involved in a fight with the victim’s sister, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault. She has since been released on her own recognizance.