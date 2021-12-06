ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State names Nevada’s Jay Norvell head football coach

By Sportsnaut
Colorado State named Jay Norvell as its head football coach on Monday.

He’ll replace Steve Addazio, who was fired Thursday after two seasons.

Norvell spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Nevada, which he led to four bowl games during that span.

“From the outset, the interest in our coaching position was significant, but one name and resume stood above the rest from the very beginning — Jay Norvell,” athletic director Joe Parker said in a news release. “When you combine his wealth of coaching experience as an assistant at programs like Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Texas, as well as five years as a successful head coach in the Mountain West, the choice was clear.”

Norvell, 58, played defensive back at Iowa (1983-86), then launched his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes. His career path also took him to the Indianapolis Colts, the Oakland Raiders, UCLA and Arizona State before he landed his first job as a head coach with Nevada in 2017.

“I am humbled, thankful, but most importantly excited to begin this process of building Colorado State into the championship contender we all know it can be,” Norvell said. “My family and I are ecstatic and cannot wait to get to Fort Collins to get started.”

Norvell leaves Nevada with a 33-26 record — 30-17 in the past four seasons.

Addazio, 62, compiled a record of 4-12 in Fort Collins. The Rams played just four games in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.

–Field Level Media

