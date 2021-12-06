Mike Pompeo looks unrecognizable after dramatic weight loss

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently one of the top 10 contenders to become the new president of the United States, according to bookmakers, and he has a slick new look to match his ambitions.

Latest odds put him at 40/1 to become next POTUS - and he now looks unrecognizable after undergoing dramatic weight-loss since leaving office.

Business writer Mike Bird recently tweeted “Why hasn’t anyone published a Mike Pompeo diet regime feature yet?” and added before and after photos for reference.

The Republican politician served under President Donald Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021. Following his exit from office, Pompeo has been vocal about is disapproval of the new Biden administration while continuing to promote and defend the work of the Trump administration.

Other Twitter users have noticed Pompeo’s new appearance this week.

Some are speculating that the weight loss is a signifier that Pompeo will run for president in 2024.

Pompeo has yet to confirm or deny whether he plans to run.