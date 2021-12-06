ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: People are three times more likely to die of COVID in counties that voted for Trump

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

A new report has found that since May 2021, people living in counties that voted for Donald Trump during the 2020 election are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to those who live in areas that voted for President Biden.

The report, done by NPR , looked at deaths per 100,000 in roughly 3,000 counties across the nation starting in May 2021, when vaccinations became widely available.

Residents living in counties that voted 60% or higher for Trump in November 2020 had 2.78 times the death rates of those who voted for Biden. But, the numbers didn’t stop there, as the counties that voted a higher share for Trump saw even high COVID-19 mortality rates.

In October alone, death rates in the reddest tenth of the country were six times higher than the bluest tenth, NPR reported. Those numbers have dropped slightly to around 5.5 times higher in recent weeks.

The data collected in the report also found that the higher the vote share for Trump in any given county, the lower the vaccination rate was.

The analysis only looked at the geographic location of COVID-19 deaths, and the report emphasized that the exact political views of each person who died from the virus are unknown.

However, it did add that the combination of the strength of the association and polling information about vaccination suggests that Republicans are disproportionately affected.

A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that Republicans are the largest group of unvaccinated individuals in the U.S. In addition, the poll found that 59% of Republicans are vaccinated against COVID-19 while 91% of Democrats are.

This also comes as more Americans are flocking to get COVID-19 booster shots with the discovery of the Omicron variant.

As the holiday season continues, President Biden and his administration urge Americans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves from the virus, saying that it should help protect them from the new variant and all existing strains.

“Although we haven’t proven it yet, there’s every reason to believe that if you get vaccinated and boosted that you would have at least some degree of cross-protection, very likely against severe disease, even against the omicron variant,” Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House press conference .

