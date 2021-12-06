Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• Bernardine Evaristo is the first black woman to win a Booker prize, not the first black writer ( Evaristo to be president of Royal Society of Literature , 30 November, p15).

• A letter about personal carbon allowances said these were first known as “domestic tradable quotas” and devised by the late Dr David Fleming. While he devised that quota system, earlier work on such allowances had been done by Dr Mayer Hillman (5 November, Journal, p5).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Industry lobbies against 2040 UK ban on new diesel trucks

From Marilyn to Shakespeare: how well do you know history’s most bungled quotes?

Covid in England: how the NHS could be hit this winter

Paolo Sorrentino: ‘Let’s say that almost everything is true’

‘No easy fix’: polar bear capital of the world turns to electric buggies to save the bears

Monday briefing: Next pandemic could be worse, expert warns

Antony Sher, celebrated actor on stage and screen, dies aged 72

The Gambia to vote for first time since Jammeh forced into exile

Essex mega-prisons pose threat to rare wildlife, warn environmentalists

Ashes squads 2021-22: in pictures

