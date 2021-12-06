COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,523 New Cases, 10 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,523 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

Of the new cases, 1,438 are confirmed cases and 85 are probable.

The deaths ranged in date from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. One person was in the 50-64 age group and nine were 65 or older.

There have been 9,371 total hospitalizations and 154,363 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474.

