One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Route 30 Crash: Authorities

One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Route 30 in eastern Lancaster County on Monday morning, WGAL news 8 said citing authorities.

The fatal crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle, closing the street between Ronks and Leacock roads in East Lampeter Township shortly after the crash just after 7:40 a.m.

They remained closed more than three hours later, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

There was no word on any additional persons injuries as of Monday morning.

